BRISTOL, Tenn. — A food commodity distribution will take place in Bristol next month for eligible Tennessee residents in need.
The event — administered by the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency — is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike from 1-3 p.m., according to a news release. Recipients must have a commodity ID card, which can be obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. Organizers recommend completing the application in the week prior to the event, but staff will be present to help people get a card.
If someone picks up commodities for another person, they must have the recipient’s ID card and be authorized on the recipient’s application, according to the release.
Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.