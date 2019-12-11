BRISTOL, Tenn. — A food commodity distribution will take place in Bristol next month for eligible Tennessee residents in need.

The event — administered by the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency — is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike from 1-3 p.m., according to a news release. Recipients must have a commodity ID card, which can be obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center. Organizers recommend completing the application in the week prior to the event, but staff will be present to help people get a card.

If someone picks up commodities for another person, they must have the recipient’s ID card and be authorized on the recipient’s application, according to the release.

Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

