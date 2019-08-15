The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is holding its “Scorpion 5K & 2-Mile Walk” on Sept. 8 to raise money for “much-needed” equipment and safety gear for its SWAT team, according to a news release.
Members of the SWAT team are recruited, selected, trained, equipped and assigned to resolve “high-risk or critical” incidents that would otherwise exceed the capabilities of traditional law enforcement first-responders and investigative units, the release states. That includes executing search warrants, serving on dignitary details and handling high-risk suspects, barricaded subjects and hostage situations.
The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members are deputies assigned to the patrol, investigations, school resource, K-9 and process divisions or units. They provide support for not only the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction within the county but also to cities within the county and outside of it to neighboring agencies.
“As with any type of equipment or tools needed for a professional job, the SWAT team’s equipment is aging,” said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy in the release. “Much of the equipment in the past was purchased by team members using their own money.”
The 5K run and 2-mile walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, 140 Blountville Bypass in Blountville.
Participants in the 5K will compete for the top male and female awards in each age category, as well as the top overall male and female finisher. Medals for the 2-mile walk will be given to the top overall finisher in each age group. Early registration is $25 and ends on Sept. 1. Race day registration costs $30.
For more information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/TN/Blountville/SullivanCountySheriffsOfficeScorpion5Kand2MileWalk. A link to the event is also posted on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.