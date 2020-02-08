People in Tennessee’s wealthiest counties lived longer and had significantly better health outcomes than those in the state’s poorest counties in a recent study at East Tennessee State University.
The research, published last month in the Southern Medical Journal, focuses on the links between poverty and health.
The team of ETSU researchers ranked Tennessee’s 95 counties by five-year median household income and then divided them into quintiles of 19 counties each, based on the order of highest to lowest incomes. The first quintile included the state’s 19 wealthiest counties and the fifth quintile contained the 19 poorest counties.
The counties with the highest incomes tended to cluster around more urban areas like Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga while the lowest-income counties were more rural and spread out. Northeast Tennessee was home to five of the 19 poorest counties — Hancock, Cocke, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties. Sullivan County ranked toward the middle of the state in the third income quintile.
Chief among the differences between the counties at the two ends of the rankings was income. Households in the top quintile of counties earned, on average, over $20,000 more than those in the bottom quintile.
Women in the wealthiest group of counties lived an average 2.5 years longer than those in the poorest counties. For men, that difference was closer to four years. The wealthier counties also saw lower rates of adult smoking, adult obesity and physical inactivity.
“There are major differences within the state of Tennessee in these really important indicators of health,” Kate Beatty, interim director of research for ETSU’s College of Public Health’s Center for Rural Health Research, said in a recent interview.
Beatty co-authored the study with Randy Wykoff, who is the dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health, doctoral student Olivia Egen and John Dreyzehner, former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.
These disparities were even greater in an analysis comparing a smaller sample of just the five wealthiest counties and five poorest counties. For example, life expectancy differences between the two groups ranged from about five to seven years.
The study cautions that it does not determine cause and effect, like whether low income causes poor health incomes or vice versa.
“It should be reiterated that the precise mechanism(s) by which poverty affects health are complex and not entirely clear,” the report notes. “It is probably a combination of cultural and physical environmental factors beginning at or before birth, behavioral and social norms, intergenerational cycles, and degree of economic opportunity, as well as more intangible variables such as substance exposure, pride of place and hope that drive the differences seen in Tennessee.”
Still, Beatty said the research shows income plays an important role in the relationship between poverty and health.
“If you can improve economic development, improve job opportunities, you can also improve the health and well-being of communities,” she said.
Given Northeast Tennessee’s access to mountains, hiking and camping, eco-tourism could be a part of how the region grows its economy, she said.
“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the country and so being able to kind of use that as a way to spur community, grassroots economic development I think is key,” Beatty said.
