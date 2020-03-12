JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University is moving classes online for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All current face-to-face courses will move online effective Monday, March 23 for three weeks (through April 9) as university officials continue to evaluate COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to a statement issued Thursday. Everyone should prepare for online courses to extend through the entire semester if necessary.

Prior to April 9, the university will announce the official decision on resuming face-to-face courses. 

Students should stay home after spring break and resume classes online from their permanent residence, ETSU said. All ETSU events scheduled through April 13 are cancelled.

