JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University is moving classes online for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
All current face-to-face courses will move online effective Monday, March 23 for three weeks (through April 9) as university officials continue to evaluate COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to a statement issued Thursday. Everyone should prepare for online courses to extend through the entire semester if necessary.
Prior to April 9, the university will announce the official decision on resuming face-to-face courses.
Students should stay home after spring break and resume classes online from their permanent residence, ETSU said. All ETSU events scheduled through April 13 are cancelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.