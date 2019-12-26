ABINGDON, Va. — Seven occupants escaped a house fire in Abingdon on Thursday morning that resulted in a total loss of the residence on Old Reedy Creek Road, according to a news release from town officials.
The Abingdon Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire around 8:21 a.m., when they found the home engulfed in flames. The seven occupants were able to flee the fire without injury, the release states.
The residence’s roof collapsed, but the fire did not spread to any other structures.
Authorities transported one firefighter to Johnston Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the firefighter was later released.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the affected occupants.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
