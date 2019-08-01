BRISTOL, Tenn. — Eric Vaughn has been named digital specialist for Corporate Marketing, a division of The Corporate Image, an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.
Vaughn is responsible for the development, implementation and results measurement of strategic digital marketing campaigns that increase competitive visibility for clients through Search Engine Marketing, social media engagement, audience targeting and Search Engine Optimization.
Vaughn has nearly two decades of experience in marketing, advertising, SEO, customer relationship management, media relations, graphic design and social media. Prior to joining Corporate Marketing, he served as a commercial services architect at Eastman. He also served as system director of marketing communications, interactive marketing manager and art director for Wellmont Health System.
Vaughn, of Kingsport, earned a master’s degree from King University and a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University.