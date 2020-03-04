The Virginia Senate voted 29-11 Wednesday morning to insist that the House of Delegates include a series of amendments — including one to extend the lifespan of a Wise County power plant — in a controversial energy bill.

The vote included seeking a conference committee of members from both chambers to resolve differences between Senate and House versions.

House Bill 1526, also known as the Clean Economy Act, would require Dominion Energy and American Electric Power to shutter coal- and natural gas-fired power plants in Virginia by certain dates and expand their portfolios of wind and solar energy sources.

One provision of the legislation would force Dominion's 8-year-old hybrid energy center in Wise County to close by 2030. On Tuesday, the House voted 88-8 to strip out a series of 10 Senate amendments to the legislation, including one from Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, to extend the deadline for the Virginia City plant to 2050.

The conference committee could opt to restore or omit any or all of the amendments and then report its decision to both chambers. Both the House and Senate would then vote to either accept or reject the changes.

The House of Delegates took no action Wednesday on Senate Bill 851, which is the companion bill.

Dozens of other bills are currently undergoing the conference process as time is running out, since the General Assembly is scheduled to conclude this session Saturday.

Heralded as the newest and cleanest burning facility of its kind in North America, the Virginia City plant directly employs about 200 people, and supporters — including Chafin — say it is responsible for hundreds of additional jobs in the region and generates significant tax revenues.

