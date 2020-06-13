Paramedic Curtis Mink said the Bristol Life Saving Crew’s non-emergency line has been ringing more than usual over the past few months. The nonprofit, which serves both sides of Bristol and surrounding areas, responds to emergency medical calls and uses its fleet of ambulances to quickly get people to hospitals.
But Mink said a lot of callers — especially those who use the non-emergency line rather than 911 — have lately been asking whether they really need to go to a hospital.
“Citizens are just calling us, wanting us to come and look at them first and see whether they need to go in,” Mink said in a Friday phone interview.
Mink said he knows that COVID-19 is the reason they’re afraid of being in an ambulance or an emergency room. Some of them tell him that flat out.
“They’ll say things like, ‘I can’t get [my husband] to go. He needs to go but he’s too scared,’” Mink said. “Especially on the private line, when we talk to them directly. They want to make sure they need to go. They’re scared.”
They aren’t the only people who have hesitated to call 911 for medical help. Across the U.S., agencies that provide emergency medical services have reported steep drops in the number of calls they’ve gotten since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading through the U.S. and triggering business shutdowns, school closures and stay-at-home orders.
According to a survey completed in April by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, 61% of responding EMS agencies stated that their call volumes had declined during the pandemic; the average reported decrease in call volume was 34 percent.
Mink estimated that the Bristol Life Saving Crew’s emergency calls have decreased by about 30%. Meanwhile, he said, the calls they have been getting have had a higher-than-usual amount of severely sick people.
“What that boils down to is, people [who] get sick won’t call us and wait too long. … They think they’ll get better or they’re just too scared,” Mink said. “When they do call us, they’re really, really sick.”
Other local agencies that provide EMS services told a similar story.
Brandon Alley, the quality assurance administrator for the Sullivan County EMS department, said the group’s emergency calls have fallen heavily over the past few months — particularly in April, when they got 33% fewer calls than they did during April 2019.
Like Mink, Alley said that Sullivan County EMS also saw more people calling and requesting “non-transports.”
“Those are people who ... will call for us to come check them for some reason or another but they don’t want to go [in],” Alley said. “We had about a 16% increase in non-transports [this April compared to April 2019].”
Alley added that people shouldn’t let fear keep them from calling for help, since his department’s paramedics are wearing masks, gloves and gowns on every trip and taking a variety of other COVID-19-related precautions.
“We would rather catch things early — heart attacks, strokes, things like that — than people being afraid to stay home, and [have] the problem get worse,” he said.
Gary Mayes, the director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the decrease in calls for emergency medical attention caught him by surprise.
“One would think during a pandemic situation that your call volume would dramatically increase,” Mayes said by phone Friday. “It did in the areas [that were hardest hit by the pandemic]. But for most areas, the call volume dropped dramatically.”
Besides fear of catching COVID-19, Mayes said he thought the decrease also reflected the fact that far fewer people have been out driving. That means fewer wrecks, “which of course is very good,” he said.
What hasn’t been so good lately is the Sullivan County EMS department’s revenue stream.
“We only get paid by transports, so if we’re not transporting people, we’re not getting reimbursement from the insurance companies,” Alley explained. “But ... we still have to man our stations and run our ambulances. It’s unpredictable when somebody’s going to call.”
Mayes said the department’s revenue fell by about 50% during Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, which was in place for most of April.
There haven’t been any furloughs or layoffs for Sullivan County EMS staff, and the department has no plans to make such moves. But Mayes said the department has done some internal rearranging to respond to the changes in call volume, including temporarily disbanding one of its EMS units and having those staff fill in for coworkers who are off-duty or on leave.
Alley and Mink said that they’ve recently started to see calls slowly pick back up.
Mike Armstrong, the fire chief of the Bristol Virginia fire department, said their call volume has recovered pretty quickly. Armstrong said that fire-related calls have remained pretty constant throughout the pandemic. Meanwhile, calls related to medical emergencies — which make up 75 to 80% of the fire department’s call volume — dipped before beginning to climb again in late May.
“Now, for the first 11 days of June, we appear to be back on track for our normal call volume,” Armstrong said by email Friday. “I am guessing that as businesses began to reopen recently and people started going out more and also going back to work, our call volume is getting back to normal pretty quick.”
