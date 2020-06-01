BRISTOL, Tenn. — Spectators were not allowed inside Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop Justin Morrison from continuing a family tradition.
The 37-year-old resident of Lebanon, Virginia, was among over 100 fans who parked their vehicles on hillsides, parking lots and front yards adjacent to the massive speedway.
“I’ve been coming to the races here with my dad since 1992,” Morrison said. “This is not the same as being inside the track, but just seeing that jet flyover and hearing the roar of the race car engines is cool.”
The Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 Cup was an event like none other in the long history of BMS.
There were no traffic jams outside the speedway or long lines at Bristol-area eating establishments. And all motels around the region had vacancy signs.
Due to COVID-19, NASCAR has decided not to allow any fans until at least June 21.
That’s discouraging news for Allen Brewer.
The 45-year-old from Pennington Gap, Virginia, said he has attended nearly 30 races at BMS and had hoped to be in attendance Sunday.
“This is really bad for fans,” Brewer said.
Brewer countered his disappointment by devising a Plan B. Along with four family members and friends, Brewer made the 68-mile drive from far Southwest Virginia to a parking lot just outside the track.
“The people with me had never heard the race cars before, so we decided to come over and make the best of it,” Brewer said.
For Brewer, the highlight of the sunbaked afternoon came during the noisy pre-race flyover.
“We weren’t expecting that, but it was nice to see and hear,” Brewer said.
Instead of listening to the race live on the radio, Brewer planned to catch the entire drama Sunday night.
“I will watch it on replay,” Brewer said.
Tim Cosby, 55, intended to get his first taste of the BMS experience Sunday. He recently moved to Bristol from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“We came here the first time during the holidays to see the Christmas lights, and we got to drive on the track that night,” Cosby said. “This is a cool place.”
Cosby smiled Sunday as the high-powered roar of the 40 Cup engines drifted over the facility known as Thunder Valley. Cosby was joined by his family and his Yorkshire terrier named Pebbles.
“We’ve never been to a NASCAR race, so we just wanted to come and see if we could hear the cars,” Cosby said. “It’s a bummer that fans aren’t allowed inside, but it’s nice to see so many people come out and show interest.”
During a Wednesday Zoom conference, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said he thought NASCAR will be the first major sport in the United States to host spectators.
“It will be in a place where the state regulations allow it and where the large outdoor facility gives an opportunity to give plenty of space, plenty of distance and for people to still have fun in a safe environment,” Smith said.
Officials from groups such as the Carolina Panthers and Live Nation Entertainment were at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 to take notes on NASCAR’s safety methods during the Coca-Cola 600.
“The protocols we have in place now, I don’t expect necessarily to be in place in a month or two,” Smith said. “What NASCAR has done as a community has taken a leadership position, and [they] have shown we can do this in a responsible way. It paves the way for other sports and entertainment venues to get back in producing events and ultimately hosting spectators.”
Morrison and his father, Junior, arrived at their listening post outside BMS Sunday around 40 minutes before the call to start engines.
“We go to the races in Martinsville and Charlotte, and we just like Bristol,” Junior Morrison said. “I wish we could have parked closer to the track today, but this helps.”
Justin Morrison said race day at BMS is a treat for the senses.
“I love the sounds, the energy and the cars,” said Justin, who recorded the race on DVR. “And that flyover was just awesome.”
Following tonight’s 300-lap Xfinity Series race, the next big event at BMS will be the Night Race on Sept. 19. For the first time, that iconic spectacle will be part of the NASCAR playoff structure.
“We hope to be in the stands for that one,” Justin Morrison said.
