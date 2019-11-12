EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College received a $5 million gift from The van Vlissingen Student Foundation to create The van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development.
The gift will support the college’s new strategic initiatives, “Pivot Toward the Future” 2020-23, which was approved at a recent Board of Trustees meeting, according to an E&H news release.
Funds will annually support a career and professional development center that will support students and alumni on their professional path, the release states. Through E&H’s new connected liberal arts curriculum, the program will be integrated with academic departments to offer a personal, connected experience for each student.
Career counselors will work with students on career discernment, assessing interests and alignment, and offering courses and professional engagement opportunities to address life skills, networking and professional development, the release states. All students within their area of study will be afforded opportunities for internships, mentorships, shadowships, research and presentation experiences to help build their skill set, as well as their digital resume, to share with future employers or graduate school programs.
John Fentener van Vlissingen, the founder and chairman of the BCD Group, the third largest business travel company in the world, recently visited E&H and received an honorary doctor of business degree.
“Mr. van Vlissingen and his family wanted to make this gift for three important reasons,” said Bill Pendleton, a friend and business colleague. “First, to show their appreciation for the fighting spirit of Appalachian people in their unrelenting fight for economic independence. Secondly, to bring a connection with this historic coal region and his families’ early success in coal and finally, to celebrate our long-term business partnership.”
The career and professional development center is the first initiative of many to get underway for E&H under its new strategic plan, the release states.
