EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College is planning for fall semester classes to occur on campus with the proper measures taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty, guests and visitors, but that remains subject to change in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college’s COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the situation closely, and if it is deemed unsafe for students to return to campus, the school will continue teaching remotely, according to a written statement.
Another possibility the college is planning for is a different fall semester to include two seven-week, back-to-back sessions with new class times, which will afford the opportunity to move students to classes more safely, vary the credit load per session, offer remote classes if needed and offer more time for students to work if needed.
“The faculty, staff and campus community remain more committed to the value of higher education than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” school President John W. Wells said in the statement. “While lives, finances, personal health and mental well-being have been affected, our desire to teach and ask hard questions has never been stronger.”
On Saturday the school held an online watch party for the graduating class of 2020. A traditional commencement ceremony in expected this fall to honor the accomplishments of the class of 2020. Students will receive their diploma, a program and a gift from Emory & Henry College in the mail next month.
“While we were unable to have a traditional commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9, we found joy in celebrating our students virtually with their family and friends,” Wells said. “Our seniors have earned all the glory in this joyous occasion, and we look forward to multiple occasions and ways to celebrate their success.”
