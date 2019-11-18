EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College will join nationwide vigils and remembrance events in December as part of the #EndGunViolence movement.
The college’s event will be held Dec. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel Sanctuary.
It will focus on remembering victims of gun violence and facilitating a community dialogue about the issue, according to a news release.
The event will be hosted in remembrance of the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting and of the 700,000 American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012, the release states.
Those who attend can share their thoughts on gun violence and talk to officials from the offices of Virginia members of Congress, according to the release.
