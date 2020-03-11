EMORY, Va.— Emory & Henry College students will get an extra long spring break due to COVID-19, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"We have decided to extend spring break another week for students and will resume classes on March 30," said Jennifer Pearce. "We will continue to monitor and adjust if needed."

Spring break begins on Friday.

The school has had a core planning team meeting frequently since last week to keep monitoring, Pearce said. Information has been sent to faculty, staff, students and to www.ehc.edu/flu.

"We’ve suspended all international trips, limited domestic travel trips," Pearce said. "We’ve asked faculty to consider options for teaching online or via other modalities if we determine it’s necessary."

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments