JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An Elizabethton man named Tupac Amaru Shakur was arrested in Johnson City on Saturday, according to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department.

The 40-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a call at 2215 E Unaka Ave. in reference to an individual who had active warrants from Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the release states. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leaving with the suspect inside.

The vehicle was later found at 1908 E Unaka Ave. and Shakur was sitting in the passenger seat. When officers attempted to arrest him he pulled away and reached for his waistband then attempted to turn toward officers with a knife in his hand before officers took him to the ground. After a brief struggle, Shakur was arrested.

Shakur had a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Shakur is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $18,000 bail. He will be arraigned Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.

