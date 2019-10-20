JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An Elizabethton man named Tupac Amaru Shakur was arrested in Johnson City on Saturday, according to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department.
The 40-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a call at 2215 E Unaka Ave. in reference to an individual who had active warrants from Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the release states. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leaving with the suspect inside.
The vehicle was later found at 1908 E Unaka Ave. and Shakur was sitting in the passenger seat. When officers attempted to arrest him he pulled away and reached for his waistband then attempted to turn toward officers with a knife in his hand before officers took him to the ground. After a brief struggle, Shakur was arrested.
Shakur had a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Shakur is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $18,000 bail. He will be arraigned Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.