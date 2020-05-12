BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s office of elections and voter registration will be open for the final day of absentee voting via the drive-thru window Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to a written statement.

The drive-thru is on the Scott Street side of City Hall. Registered city voters will elect two members each for the City Council and School Board on Tuesday.

A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person. Anyone without an accepted form of ID can contact your local office to have an ID made free of charge.

All regular precincts will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additional safety procedures will be implemented for the protection of voters and election officers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

