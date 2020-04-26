BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s postponement of the May 5 general election until May 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a change in deadlines.

The new deadline for voters to apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them is 5 p.m. May 12. And the last day to drop off an absentee ballot is March 16.

The Bristol Virginia Office of Elections at 300 Lee St. is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open May 16. Voters may apply to absentee vote online at vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation or call the office to request an application at 276-645-7318.

