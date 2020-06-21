If you happen to know me personally, you know that I don’t enjoy confrontation. A peaceable guy, I’m the one at the party or family gathering who mills around keeping everyone happy and smiling. That would be me.
However, I won’t keep the peace at the price of losing truth.
Perhaps the primary reason we should all value daily newspapers (like this one) so much is that they are one of the last bastions of truth available to all citizens of the republic. To receive our daily news, too many of us turn on our favorite mega media network or scroll Twitter; but what we find on either is rarely the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
When you open one of America’s many (but fast declining) daily newspapers, you are much more likely to find truth, my friends. The people who write for such newspapers must generally hold themselves to higher standards of integrity, or else they do not last.
Not so with our favorite mega media network, where many claimed “truths” are virtually never thoroughly fact-checked before they’re offered to us as real news, being purposefully slanted either left or right on the political spectrum.
Another thing I can tell you for sure; you will take some heat when you write truth.
I am blessed to have received several extremely nice notes and feedback for my columns here in the Herald Courier. Yet I should also let it be known that I have received some “not so nice ones,” too.
I have noticed that the more powerfully I write to truth, the more “not so nice” feedback I receive. I suppose such a thing has always been true for all writers of truth everywhere. People can be downright fearful of the truth, knowing instinctively that knowing the truth will often force them to change their most preciously held religious and/or political beliefs. And people are generally slow to do such a difficult and courageous thing.
I wrote in support of the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino (and plan to do so again before the local referendum in November). I do not recall seeing a more plainly clear-cut economic opportunity for Bristol and our entire region in my lifetime. I investigated this venture very thoroughly (from all angles) and found absolutely no significant downside to bringing this economic opportunity to a community that needs it so dearly.
After writing of my support for this venture, I received a letter telling me I was “going to hell.” Yes, writing truth will rub some people the wrong way, especially those who have already made up their minds.
I wrote in support of unconditionally loving and accepting your gay or lesbian child (or whatever sexual orientation your offspring may have). I received a note that said I was not a Christian.
I have read the New Testament countless times. At each reading it has implored me to love everyone unconditionally, exactly as they are.
I wrote in support of equal opportunity and justice for black folk.
I received a message that said I “should be taking up for White America,” as “that is the best America for us all.” (I refuse to dignify that statement with a comment.)
I wrote in support of taking care of the Earth. A friend told me that I was “worshipping” the Earth by doing so.
Yes, ignorance runs amok. Which is precisely why we need to write (and read) truth. To replace ignorance with knowledge. To shed light on darkness. To educate.
I wrote against the folly of political and religious extremism. I was told that I should not be so “in the middle,” that I should take a stand either right or left on matters of politics.
However, I’ve found that truth is almost always found somewhere between opposing radical extremes.
I wrote against the madness of the No Child Left Behind all-stakes testing in public schools. I didn’t receive a single shred of negative feedback here. Perhaps because this is such a blatant and obvious truth that no one can sensibly refute it.
And yet we in public education are forced to continue to place an unreasonable amount of importance on these tests, at an immeasurably catastrophic detriment to the creativity of our children and our nation.
I fully intend to continue writing truth. No, it’s not as much fun as keeping everyone happy at a party. But it may be even more worthwhile.
