On one of my many hikes, I found a wildflower standing all alone, far from the company of any other. She was scraggly and wilted, with her roots unsteady in rocky soil. I saw where a recent rainstorm had thrown her head facing downward toward the ground. I could have passed her by. Instead, I propped a tiny twig beneath her head, allowing her to perhaps reach upward toward the sunlight.
On another hike I found an ant crawling frantically up my arm, obviously sensing he was not near his home. I knew he was on my arm because he bit me. I saw no other of his kind on the trail nearby. I could have crushed him. Or flicked him off my arm into mortally wounded oblivion. Instead, I gently picked him up and returned him to the earth, allowing him to perhaps sense his way back to his colony.
A little girl once entered my classroom on the first day of school one year. She deliberately chose to sit off in a corner all alone. Her life was torn from end to end. It was easy to see this was true simply by what she wore, how she held herself and where she constantly cast her eyes (down, always down).
I went over and whispered to her, “You know, I need someone to help me. Can you help me?” From her mouth came no sound, but her eyes expressed a timid but hopeful, “Yes.”
“I need you to please help me count how many children are in this classroom. Including me, of course.” Then I smiled at her. Her mouth didn’t smile back, but her eyes sparkled the tiniest bit.
Fast forward several years. I will spare you all the details of how her life came to be. But I will tell you that I found her one day. She was living homeless in a cardboard box off a back alley way in Bristol.
I was “making rounds” late one night, as I was once prone to do at times, checking on the “real life” Les Miserables of this world.
Immediately we recognized each other. She said to me, “Do you remember when you asked me to help you count on the first day of school?” I could not remember exactly what I’d done, so she told me.
“I’ve remembered that ever since,” she went on. “I don’t have anything to count, Mr. Talley. So I look up and count the stars each night and then count myself grateful to be alive and have a chance in this world.”
As I was walking down the school hallway one day, a little boy grabbed my arm and began to twist it. I had not seen this little boy before, as he was new to the school. I was not sure at the time about all that had happened to him in this existence (though I was later to find out), but I did not want to send him to see the principal.
I bent down and whispered in his ear, “I’m gonna need that arm so we can play together on the playground later.” I smiled. The young boy smiled back and released his grip.
Fast forward several years. I was teaching at the Bristol Jail one Wednesday night. A potential fight was about to break out in the hallway just as a deputy and I were transporting some prospective GED students to the jail library. The deputy grabbed an unruly young man by the arm and threatened to handcuff him.
The man he grabbed (whom I now recognized as being that “little boy” from many years before) stopped and looked me straight in the eyes. Then he immediately turned toward the deputy and said, “I’m gonna need that arm to whip you later on the basketball court in a game of horse.” He smiled at the deputy. The deputy smiled back and let him go.
The truth is we rarely get to know how our simple acts of kindness toward others may someday turn out (as did I in the instances mentioned above).
But we spread kindness anyway, regardless.
And that, my friends, is where faith comes in.
