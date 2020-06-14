“Ben, all lives matter!” preached my preacher friend to me. “You can’t single out one group over another. We are all God’s children.”
My preacher friend doesn’t understand the movement.
“Ben, I admire that you are promoting justice for black people,” a teacher friend told me. “But you know that there are laws against racism already. Black people already have equal rights.”
My teacher friend doesn’t understand the movement.
“Ben,” said my big city judge friend, “this movement will rise and fizzle, like all the others. I will continue to see a lot of young black men in my court.” (Which is the subject of another column, but we won’t go there yet.)
My big city judge friend doesn’t understand the movement.
I’m amazed at how so many of my friends “don’t understand” the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some even think the movement is racist in and of itself.
Some are downright fearful of it.
Some make it completely political (as some do all things).
Too many of my friends don’t have a clue as to why the current movement is so important, not just to black folk, but to the future of our entire republic.
And I can’t help but notice that my friends who don’t understand the movement (such as the three noted above) are white. Every single one of them. Without exception. It is impossible not to notice such a fact.
However, I should note that I also understand why so many of my white friends are currently incapable of understanding the Black Lives Matters movement.
Simply put; my white friends and I (through no fault of our own) do not know what it feels like to be black in America.
But for reasons I will share with you, I think I can get about as close as any good ol’ boy white hillbilly can. (And I hope you will try along with me, my friends.)
It all comes down to how well we can apply empathy. Being able to put ourselves in someone else’s place. To walk a mile in their shoes.
With a little effort, I honestly feel that most of us can do that.
And when we do, we will notice some things about how our lives change.
We will notice that some people step back just a little bit further from us in the Walmart line, just because we are black.
We will notice that we are being watched a little bit more warily as we stroll on the sidewalk through a “nice” neighborhood, just because we are black.
We will notice that some people look upon our children as perhaps a little bit less likely to make A’s than other kids, just because they are black.
We will notice that most racism is such a subtle and insidious thing — being so often indirect, inferred, or insinuated — and far from being as blatant as calling someone a name or outright refusing someone a job because of skin color.
Jesus told the parable of a good shepherd who left 99 sheep to go search for one who was lost. At first glance, there can appear to be a big hole in this story. How could a shepherd be “good” if he left the 99, putting them in grave danger of wild animal attack, wandering off, etc., just to save one? Such math makes no sense.
Yet there is more than understanding math to becoming a compassionate, empathetic human being. There is also the understanding that one of the sheep “needed” the shepherd at that moment far more than the others.
Such a moment has arrived in America. Black folk need us white folk to understand. They need us to understand (as best we can) what it is like to be the one sheep who does not receive the same justice and opportunity as the other members of the flock. They need us to help them gain access to equal justice and opportunity.
And for us to do so is a movement that matters an immensely great deal — to us all.
