An extremely bright, college-educated ex-student of mine messaged me this past week: “Mr. Talley, don’t you think these times are the worst we’ve ever seen as a nation? The economy is gone, never to be as strong again. Public education will deteriorate because it will be mostly online now. No more do we have any more real freedom in this country. This virus rules us all, whether we know it or not. Both China and Russia are going to replace America at the top of the world stage in just a few short years. America is going all to hell.”
I replied to my concerned and intelligent young friend, “All you say might come true if it were not for one thing; you are forgetting American history. Our nation has been through bad times before, and some of those times were far worse than this virus.”
I’ve found that many of my fellow citizens seem to think we are going through our worst times as a nation. So it truly seems to them. But many citizens forget what history teaches us about our nation’s past, and what we the people have overcome before.
People forget that, during my lifetime, people of color were forced by law to drink from different water fountains, to attend different churches and schools.
People forget that, only a lifetime ago, our nation faced a war that seemed impossible to win. We faced two mighty military powers, each on a different side of the world, determined to destroy us and our way of life.
People forget that, less than two lifetimes ago, women were not allowed to vote. My friends, look at any woman in your own family; your mother, your sister, your wife, your daughter, perhaps yourself. Not so long ago virtually all women in America were deemed and doomed to be second class citizens, and widely viewed (by both sexes) as being less intelligent than any man.
People forget that, only two lifetimes ago, our entire nation was ripped apart by slavery. There seemed no way to ever become one united country again. Most thought it far more likely that we would forever be separated North and South.
People forget that, only three lifetimes ago, we began as a nation of mostly farmers, declaring our independence from the mightiest empire the world had yet seen at that time. When it began, no one gave the American Revolution a snowball’s chance on the Fourth of July. Well … no one except that newly formed nation of mostly farmers.
As Americans, our fierce love of individual liberty has almost always worked in our favor, propelling us to create and sustain what is arguably the greatest country the world has ever known.
Oh, how we Americans do love our liberty. We are still prone to revolution nowadays; every time we perceive those in power as “telling us what to do”.
In the case of the current virus, however, our fierce love of individual liberty has hurt us, too.
Wearing a mask (when we are out among groups of people) is not a political decision.
Wearing a mask is being smart.
Wearing a mask is being kind (to our fellow citizens).
Wearing a mask is being patriotic.
I just ordered a couple of patriotic red, white and blue masks online, to help celebrate my own liberty and independence. I plan to wear them proudly.
Celebrate liberty and independence with me, my friends. Choose to wear a mask.
Not because any government (even our own) tells us what to do. But because we are smart, kind, independent and patriotic.
Previous generations of Americans have faced down stronger enemies and worse problems than this current virus, my friends.
Yet they overcame them all.
And if we present-day Americans remember our own history, so will we.
