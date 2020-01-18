I am a staunch supporter of public schools. Without public schools the very foundation of our republic would cease to exist. Most families would have nowhere to turn to better themselves. The American middle class would virtually vanish. The gulf between the wealthy and the rest of the country would become much vaster than it is even now.
Every knowledgeable citizen should support high-quality public education, thereby allowing those students who excel in school and work hard to “climb upward” (becoming whatever it is in life they choose to be), no matter their socio-economic background. All students are given equal opportunity to go on to become taxpayers, not tax-takers. A strong and vibrant public education system makes a better nation for us all, from our wealthiest citizens to our poorest.
Yet, there are some wonderful alternatives to public education. Bristol proudly boasts of several such alternatives.
Sullins Academy has been around since the 1960s. Saint Anne Catholic School opened their doors in the 1940s. I have visited each of these schools many times. I have walked their halls, watched their sports teams play and discussed education with their teachers and administration. I am thrilled with what I’ve seen them do with children and families. I happily go on record as supporting these two schools as viable alternatives to public schools.
Private schools tend to go on many field trips. We all know that educational field trips enrich children beyond measure. But due to budget cuts (and fears that field trips might somehow “reduce” our state-mandated test scores), we in public schools don’t take nearly as many.
As for quality of education, there could be a “perception” among some that private schools offer a better education than do public schools. But the SAT and ACT scores of our best public school students will rank right alongside those of the best students of private schools.
Speaking of measure, private schools might be said to offer a somewhat more relaxed (and perhaps, in general, more “enjoyable”) learning environment (as opposed to the rampantly test-results-driven climate of public schools). Private school children are often found learning much about “the big picture of life,” as opposed to being taught primarily to score high on certain state-sanctioned tests.
I also find that parents are generally much more “involved” in their children’s education at private schools. (Of course, one could rightly surmise that’s because they’re paying out big money for their child to attend.) I would love for public schools to match such a strong parent involvement. Yes, we try very hard to invite all parents to visit us and to make them feel comfortable. We just haven’t found a single “magic bullet” for this yet. (Which is why I do “home visits.” I’ve found that in public education, we must often go to them, and not wait on them to come to us.)
But this wonderful parent involvement can be a double-edge sword for private schools. When parents are paying directly out-of-pocket for their child’s education, they can tend to get a bit more “authoritarian” toward what goes on in their child’s classroom. I’ve often heard this fact “whispered” by my private school teacher friends.
I once had a student come directly to my classroom from a private school. The parents were very wealthy. When I asked the mother why she was transferring her child to public schools, she said, “Mr. Talley, my child asked me why he was going to a private school when he would be living in a public world. It struck me; I wanted him to experience life as it is and learn to live with all types of people.”
We in public schools will teach (and seek to reach) virtually any child alive. If your child is behaviorally, physically and/or mentally handicapped, we will welcome them with open arms. Not only that, we will provide equal access to a quality education for your child, in the least restrictive classroom setting as possible, to fully meet their needs. (The Morrison School, a private school in Bristol that I also go on record as fully supporting, does an exemplary job of teaching children with learning disabilities and differences.)
We are blessed with several great educational choices for our children in this region (including home schooling, which will be a topic for another column).
