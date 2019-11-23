While he lay in home hospice care, I stayed all night a few times with Charles Lowry Sr. As was his way, Charlie could often be heard mumbling a prayer.
One of those times, I walked over by his side and mumbled, “Lord, this man built half of Bristol.”
Charlie opened his eyes and looked straight at me. Then he winked and replied, “Two-thirds.”
Our estimates were likely not too far from true. I certainly can’t think of another Realtor who developed more family housing subdivisions on both sides of our good town. Those houses still provide homes for countless Bristol families, even today. I once heard an actual count of nearly 40 separate subdivisions accredited directly to him. And this is not even considering his local commercial real estate development ventures, which were also immense.
Charlie was also highly instrumental in organizing and serving on the boards of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, the Boys and Girls Club, and countless other local civic and church organizations. Taught early the value of hard work, Charlie became a multimillionaire businessman. However, he gave much of his wealth, time, and endless energy toward helping the poor learn to help themselves.
I want to take the reader, for a moment, all the way back to a wedding once upon a time, when Charlie married my Aunt Daphne.
At the wedding, Charlie told me, “Now I don’t want you to call me Uncle Charlie. I just want you to call me Charlie.”
At first, I was a bit hurt by his words. Exactly why this man, who had just married my beloved aunt, didn’t want me to acknowledge him as my uncle, took me half a lifetime to understand.
Though separated by 42 years of age, Charlie and I went on to share many varied experiences together:
One spring day, we pulled off the road to play barehanded “burnout” with a softball on a vacant lot, hooting and hollering so loud we brought the neighbors out of their houses. (Charlie had caught bare-handed for a Marine fast pitch softball team during the second world war. Yep, you read that right … barehanded.)
“We two-time Marines are tough,” was all he said, and it was all he had to say. (Charlie had enlisted twice, having also served in the ’30s, before voluntarily re-enlisting yet again to serve his country during wartime a few years later.)
One slippery autumn afternoon, we shimmied down the deadliest side of Abrams Falls, with me holding his hand — or was he holding mine? He was 75 at the time.
And more than one winter’s night, we sat up by his fireplace in Lowry Hills and stared down darkness together, daring to face the deepest of thoughts: the nature of God, and why bad things happen to good people.
Together we once held the hands of a homeless man dying in the hospital.
Together we prayed with a condemned inmate at the Bristol Jail.
These things we did together. These are the things friends do.
Charlie lived life at a frenzied pace. Honor, prestige, and valor; these three he built on every hour. Nothing ever seemed to get in his way. And, oh, how dearly he loved his precious wife, my beloved aunt.
But the years — so quickly they came and went. His youth wilted by age, his time vanished away like smoke on the wind — as time will eventually for us all.
Few of us die with no regrets. Charlie, being an honest man, told me his biggest regret was that he had perhaps spent too much time with his business and not enough with his family. But he lived a good life, a giving life, a life well-lived.
“Love, compassion, and forgiveness — these things are all that matter!” he shouted at me as loudly as he could, from the silence of his home hospice bed, near his end.
If we strive to live by those last words, my friends — and teach our children to do the same — I’ll venture that Charlie will still be building half of Bristol. Maybe even two-thirds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.