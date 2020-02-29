The Andy Griffith Show remains my all-time favorite TV show, for many reasons.
But what would have happened if a black family had tried to move into Mayberry in 1960? Their children go to Opie’s school? Drink from the same water fountains as everyone else? Attend an all-white church?
Andy might have been nice, but I think we can pretty well guess about the reactions of many of the rest of the residents.
But times have changed. Thankfully, I now teach children of all color together. All share equal opportunity under the law.
On MLK Jr. Day I made a post on Facebook regarding how things have changed for the better, as far as equal opportunity for all under the law. Most everyone who commented on the post agreed. But one dear friend was adamant that “most people were not like that” in Southern towns back then. Oh, how we like to rewrite history in our minds sometimes. Especially if that history is painful, as is the history of Southern racial segregation.
Yes, there were good white folk who “stood up” for what was right. It wasn’t just black folk who walked with MLK, or his marches would never have led to social justice. Yes, some Southern whites stood up (though not nearly as many as could have, of course).
In a contest between perception and reality, perception will win (even in our most well-intentioned minds) every single time.
If one is raised in a culture where another race, another sexual persuasion, another gender, another political party, another religion … is constantly perceived and denounced as being somehow “inferior” to our own, we will likely believe it to be true. Indeed, a lie becomes the truth, if a culture promotes it long enough and adamantly enough.
One of the most wonderful things about our genes is that they do not tell us lies, as does culture. Our genes speak the truth of who we are and where we came from. Our genes, and our species, came out of Africa. Yep, all of us. And what skin color are people who have long been native to Africa? Yep, no matter how culturally rendered may be those pics inside your old King James Bible, the truth is, my friends, Adam and Eve were dark-skinned.
Thanks to the science of genetics, we’ve recently learned that at least one other human species is surprisingly intermingled within the blood of many of us alive today. If you happen to also have any direct ancestors from outside of Africa (as will the vast majority of people reading these words), then you will have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA coursing through your veins. Again, though culture may tell untruths, our genes do not. In fact, from my own DNA testing through National Geographic, it appears that I have one of the highest percentages of Neanderthal DNA in modern humanity. Well, now, no wonder I like snow so much.
We do well to remember that we, Homo sapiens (our specific species), were not always the only humans on the planet. For a very, very long time there were several other distinctly human species who shared the world with us (just as there are several genetically different species of “bears” today — yet they are all still very much “bears”). In fact, the human species we call Neanderthals had bigger brains than we. They apparently loved and cried and hoped and died, much as do we (remains of flowers have been found in the graves of Neanderthal children).
But for whatever reasons, Homo sapiens alone remains. We, the remarkable species where every single one of the nearly 8 billion of us are 99.9% genetically identical, with only the slightest of superficial differences.
Some of us may not want to remember “all” of our history. I do not number among them. To remember our mistakes, to celebrate how far we’ve come to overcome our powerful tendencies to constantly want to separate humanity into groups of “us” and “them”, is to make us all better people today.
May we all celebrate such progression together, as members of the one race that matters above all others, the one race that does not spread us apart into groups of “us” and “them,” but rather unites us all together as one big family. And that, my brothers and sisters, would be the human race.
