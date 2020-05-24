My son noticed it first.
On one cold and rainy eve this past week I sat in a rocking chair in front of Van Pelt Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia. My school was giving me a “drive-by” retirement party. If any current or ex-student wanted to come by and pay their respects, they could.
But there was only a couple days advance notice, so I wasn’t sure if more than a few would come. People mean well, you know, but they get busy. And the fear of an unseen virus lurking around can tend to hold people back even more.
I was never more surprised in my life than when nearly 300 people came driving by my rocker and me.
But what most surprised my son was that I immediately remembered the name of every single student when they drove by to wish me well and say hi.
No, not because I have a photographic memory. Especially for names, it’s really bad. And it only slips a bit more each day as I age.
But I remembered them all. Every single one.
Nope, no pause. No fumbling around in my mind.
Instantly upon first sight I recalled them all. And easily, like the flow of water.
Some of these students I hadn’t seen in over a quarter century.
Many were children when I’d seen them last, years ago.
One may try to explain with the claim that if things and people are important to us, then we surely remember them more easily. Right?
No, wait, that can’t possibly be true.
I’m sure the birthday cake my mother baked for me when I was 10 was important to me, but I can’t tell you a thing about it, or even remember it at all (though I’m sure she likely did such a thing).
I’m constantly forgetting where I laid my car keys, or my reading glasses, and they are both extremely important to me as I go about my daily life.
So how could I immediately recognize hundreds of faces, many of which I hadn’t laid eyes on in decades? Then instantly pair them up with a name, without a single miss. And all this, no matter how much the owner of that face may have changed over time.
There exists a rather memorable Smith-Barney commercial from the 1980s. At the commercial’s end, British actor John Houseman initiates a rather dramatic pause just prior to uttering the following words, “They earn it.”
Maybe I “earned” remembering their names.
I loved my students dearly. As dearly as if they were family. Indeed my own flesh and blood family will tell you that my students became family to me, in a literal sense of the word. (No, they didn’t become “like” family. They became family.)
Perhaps there’s something about such a deep emotional connection that enhances our memory.
But wait. That can’t always be true either, at least regarding the recalling of names. When I see other people I knew and loved from long ago, I often struggle to immediately recall their names (though I do always immediately remember how they made me feel).
So again, how could I remember every single name … immediately and so easily?
I have no thoroughly scientific and honest answer. I truly don’t. If you come up with one, please let me know. Though if you tell me, I’m likely to forget. My memory is not what it used to be, you know.
Perhaps there is another answer, though it’s hard to prove. But it’s a very satisfying answer, if true.
Simply put; if you’ve ever been on a remarkable, miraculous, wondrous and fantastic journey, then you remember the names of those who made that journey with you.
