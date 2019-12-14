In “playing Santa” for children each Christmastime, personally visiting their homes (minus reindeer and sled), I have accumulated great evidence against a too-oft heard myth amongst us; that the rich are greedy and the poor are lazy.
Over the years (and certainly not always as a jolly old elf in a red suit) I might have visited as many homes in Bristol as anyone still breathing. When I knock on a door, I visit the rich and the poor with equal joy.
I’m not a numbers guy, even if I am scientific-minded. Whether for better or for worse, I tend to go more by my heart than my brain. (Must be me Irish blood.) With that in mind, I would struggle mightily to name you people of wealth I know who are truly greedy. The same can be said for people I know who are truly lazy. I think I could count them each on one hand, and not even come close to needing my toes.
For the poor, it virtually all comes down to three words; lack of education. The poor tend to be formally uneducated and the more well-to-do, well, more formally educated (yes, there are exceptions to every generalization). No, it doesn’t have to be a college degree these days, but one does have to learn a trade or a marketable skill worthy of a living wage. Else we become tax-drainers, not tax-contributors.
I would gleefully don a pink tutu and a yellow wig, then mount a water buffalo named Fritz and ride him down the middle of State Street every day at high noon til Jesus appears in the clouds — if it would clearly draw the focus of the poor toward the ultimate importance of a good education for their children.
But, as far as drawing the attention of both rich and poor, I can do that pretty well when I dress up as Santa and visit their homes.
My friends with monetary means are among the most giving people this world could imagine. I have evidence. All the time, but especially near Christmastime. They send me money to help the poor uplift themselves. I visit the homes of many a very needy, but very worthy, family.
While there, Santa has the rapt attention of every earlobe and eyeball. He seizes the opportunity to proudly champion “coming to school every day and working hard” as among the best gifts that parents can give their children, and these gifts don’t cost a dime.
Families do tend to listen to a man dressed in a Santa suit, especially when he’s bringing them much-needed clothing, food, books, toys, educational games and whatever they may truly need. Perhaps the best card in my deck is played when these good folks know that Santa is an elementary school teacher.
Santa also visits the homeless, including “aimlessly wandering” veterans. No, these men aren’t likely to be found infusing goods and services into our economy (as will, hopefully, the children I visit someday). Nevertheless, they are fellow human beings who don’t deserve to waste away alone and in pain.
Love can take many forms.
Love can come in the form of the little girl who broke her own piggy bank to give me her last dime to give to the poor (all the while knowing that she numbers steadfastly among them, herself).
Love can come in the form of the little old lady who painstakingly knits toboggans each year for me to give to the homeless.
Love can come in the form of Bristol’s more well-to-do citizens, who annually send me some of their bounty so that I can go straight to the source and seek to help uplift those less fortunate souls among us.
Some may say, “Well, the wealthy have a lot to give.” I reply, “You know, they don’t have to give at all, but they willingly do so, simply because they love their fellow man, woman and child.”
If you wish to help this Santa help Bristol’s poor and needy, homeless, and lonely, please mail to: Ben Talley, P.O. Box 861, Bristol VA 24203. On behalf of many very needy and very good people, thank you, friends.
We all need love, rich or poor — or somewhere in between.
