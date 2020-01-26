I have on my mind what is perhaps one of the truest statements of all time; “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Others may refer to it as simple “karma,” and rightly so, I suppose. As we age, we can more easily see the truth of it all.
While I’m typing these words, my right ankle lays extended below me, fresh from an arthroscopy at the hands of my fantastic surgeon friend, Dr. Lisle Whitman, and the equally professional, kind and good people at the Bristol Surgery Center. Thankfully, my surgery appears at the moment to have been a success.
It was 32 years ago when I first broke the ankle. Yes, while horse-playing with children. Yes, I was in a Great White Ape costume. Yes, I was leaping off a deck. Yes, I have re-injured it (yes, always while playing with children) several times since over the years. It was time for a “clean out.”
The thing is, I am now paying a price for all my long-ago shenanigans and somewhat risky behavior.
I have a torn (partially healed) rotator cuff from playing football on the playground with children I was teaching.
I have some weak cartilage in my left knee from side-stepping a small turtle while hiking swiftly down a mountain near dusk (yes, I chose to risk injury to myself to keep from smashing the innocent creature).
I have a virus which I will carry in my body till I die (no, thankfully it’s not the AIDS virus). It is a virus which I may well have contacted from my close-up work helping the homeless. (I’ve been known to share some rusty dumpster food with a group of homeless veterans.)
And I have constant problems with some upper neck vertebra due to wrestling with a jail inmate/student once upon a time. Yes, he was quite a bit stronger and bigger than me, but I was proving a point on courage, which he took very well (thankfully).
But has it been worth the price for all these things, and so many more risks that I took, now that my body is reaping what I’ve sown?
Well, I have enjoyed a lifetime of love from a literally countless number of young children, jail inmates, the homeless and the poor. I have become a part of their lives, as they have become a part of mine. It has all enriched my life to where words, spoken or typed, cannot begin to tell it.
One might rightfully ask, “But couldn’t you have lived much the same and not taken so many risks?”
In a word, no. Not at all. The same carefree, creative, risky, adventurous spirit that boldly led me to grow so emotionally close to people and critters is the same one that also led me to experience some unusual pain and anguish (both physical and mental) along the way.
Would I go back and do it a bit differently now, if I could? Not on my life. I have met such great joy in my life as it has been spent, accompanying pain and all.
To find meaning in deeds that we sowed long ago (deemed by our narrow frame of reference as being “bad”), we do well to judge with both the piercing, factual mind of a scientist … and the innocent, forgiving heart of a child.
As I’ve grown old, I have found (in a lifetime spent looking for the “good” in jail inmates, the poor, the homeless, all critters and children everywhere); if you look for the good in someone or something, you will eventually find it. (This frame of reference can be a bit harder for me to implement from a personal viewpoint. It seems that some of the “mistakes” I have made, both in my youth and old age, I have honestly not found the good in yet.)
But one of the many great things about being a teacher is; whenever we strive to teach a lesson well to others, we often wind up learning more about what it is we’re trying to teach than do they.
Which brings me to close with another ancient and wise statement, to which I am also whispering to myself as I type; “Seek, and ye shall find.”
