If you haven’t seen the movie “Deliverance,” well, you might not want to — not if you don’t want to watch negatively exaggerated fictional caricatures of us mountain folk. If you have never been to the Southern mountains of America (a region in which I am proud to say I was born and reared), then seeing this movie will profoundly influence your mental image of us real mountain folk. You might even forevermore make fun of us yourself.
My son and I recently went hiking and wandered off into a particular mountain hollow not far from Bristol. The scene that met our eyes could well have been the very set in which the movie “Deliverance” was made. Even some of the characters whom we were soon to meet along our way could have reasonably passed at first glance for those in the movie.
Ah, but as we have oft been told since we were wee tots, looks can be deceiving.
We were first met by “No Trespassing” signs galore. They probably held about the same amount of print as had been read in books during the previous month by the entirety of the local resident population. (See there, we will even make fun of our own people, we mountain folk.)
As we walked on (yes, it was a public road) we soon came upon a sign nailed on a telephone pole that read “Beware of Dog.” It was nailed right alongside about half a dozen other “No Trespassing” signs. And they were all nailed facing us, in the direction we were headed. Public road or not, we had a decision to make.
We faced three choices. 1. Walk six miles back the way we came in. 2. Continue up the narrow mountain road and risk getting chewed on by a dog. 3. Leap across a wobbly, recently washed-out bridge beside us, then go around the signs through the woods and return to the road a little further up.
We chose the latter.
Along our way we proceeded to meet a few of the local residents.
The first soul we saw was working on a rototiller. We sized him up as we strode by. He seemed to size us up even more quickly. He gave us one glance, then silently offered us the ever-so-subtle-but-socially-powerful “friendly backward tilt of the head” (a sign of universal acknowledgement and acceptance among us mountain folk everywhere).
The next soul we laid eyes on offered us a ride on up the “holler” (no, not “hollow” — when in Rome, do as the Romans do). We politely declined (something you’ve got to be careful about around real mountain folk — declining an offer of help, for it can be taken as a slight). We offered the honest excuse that we had “already set our minds to just foller the creek on up the holler.”
At one point, we passed two elementary school-aged boys wrestling on a cliff above the road. Yes, I need to type most of that sentence again. Two boys were wrestling on a cliff above the road. One yelled down, “Where y’all goin’?” I yelled back up, “To find us a big ol’ bear to wrestle!”
The final adult soul we met was mowing a lawn. She appeared quite surprised to see us moseying along and stopped her mower to chat with us. We bragged to this good lady regarding her lawn. (No, not a fake brag — real mountain people can smell fake quicker than you can say it.) It really was as nicely kept as any country club lawn, and perhaps even more proudly and tenderly tended.
Not quite so tended were most lawns we saw. And that’s OK. A man’s home is his castle, and he (or she) can choose to tend it or not in any way they please.
One home had a life-sized replica of a Bigfoot crossing the front lawn. I had to take a good long gander to differentiate him from some of the locals. (Dang it! There I go again, making fun of my own people.)
Don’t we all? And as long as it’s ourselves we’re makin’ fun of, it’s not so bad. We just don’t like “outsiders” doing it for us. Because they get it wrong. Every time.
