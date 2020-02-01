Some may think that I write little about religion or politics. However, much of what I write relates directly to religion or politics in some way. These two inventions of human culture affect us all, as they are each intimately intertwined with education (even if you’re like me and tend to avoid discussing such topics at dinner tables).
Neither religion nor politics exists in the natural physical world. Religion and politics are both 100 percent man-made. (Yes, you may want to read that last sentence again.) Hard as it may be for some to accept, all the religions and politics ever created, lived for, or died for … have existed only within our minds.
I will share my personal experience with religion (and save politics for another column). Most of us have our own such story. Even avowed atheists (who have often been some of the most moral and ethical people I have ever met) must confront religion at some time during their lives.
I have met many friends who have been indoctrinated (not “educated,” but “indoctrinated”) to actually “believe” that their way of religion is the best for us all. As for me, I don’t use the word “best” regarding religion. I much prefer the words, “I’ve found this works for me.”
There aren’t many Quakers in Bristol. I know of only three right off. Other than, perhaps, me.
Of all the religious organizations and denominations on Earth, I suppose I may be said to most closely resemble a Quaker. That is, if you feel you must “pigeon-hole” me into a category (I actually don’t think I neatly fit into any category). Perhaps we all have our “own” religion, as no two people on the planet believe “exactly” the same thing.
I was ordained a Southern Baptist minister and a deacon at age 19. I loved much about the church in which I grew up. The people, especially. And the food (Lordamighty, them Baptists know how to eat, now, I’m tellin’ you.)
As for my Quaker leanings at present, I will share with the reader why I’ve traveled such a long-and-thought-out path. No, I’m not asking anyone to join “my one and only true way,” as do so many. Quaker worship is more of a “lifestyle” than it is a distinctive sect or denomination.
Quakers believe that within every human soul dwells an element of God that exists independent of that soul’s gender, race, age, nationality, sexual orientation, politics or religion.
To Quakers, inner revelation and scientific fact are given precedence over religious authority or doctrine; therefore, the Quaker emphasis on freedom of thought and education.
Simplicity. Mercy. Justice. Peace. Humility. These things may be said to be Quaker tenets in practice.
Quakers don’t pray in the “traditional” sense, telling God all their wishes and wants. Oh, but they do listen; for that still, small voice of the Inner Light within.
Though deeply spiritual, Quakers also tend to be very scientific minded. They are not afraid to doubt in their search for truth. All ways of seeking truth are valued, as are all religions.
If you ask me what church I attend, my reply will always be the same. I will say, “You are in it, right now,” I hesitate sometimes with this reply as it can seem sanctimonious. I don’t mean for it to be at all, I promise. My reply is simply intended to convey that wherever I may be is my church. Kindness and love are my religion. To me, God is Love. I keep it simple. Quite simple. Because to me, it is all quite simple.
Quakers are challenged to “walk cheerfully over the world, finding that of God in everyone.”
Quakers emphasize humility of spirit and simplicity. Yet they are relentless when it comes to seeking justice, particularly when championing human rights, environmental responsibility, strong public education, compassionate prison and jail reform, and international peace initiatives.
To Quakers, there is no distinction made between the sacramental and the secular (between going to church and daily life). No one day or place or activity is more sacred or spiritual than any other. All aspects of life are sacred and spiritual.
Which might all help better explain my answer to you, my friends, if you ask me where I go to church.
I hope to see you there.
