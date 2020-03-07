My column did not appear in the Herald Courier a couple weeks back. Several friends messaged me on Facebook, asking why. Many jumped to the conclusion that it was somehow a “political” decision by the newspaper. One friend wrote, “You’re too conservative, that’s why!” Another friend wrote within minutes, “You’re too liberal for them is the reason.”
Oh. My. Goodness.
I will not be writing my regular column for the last week of each month through June of this year, but that fact has nothing to do with politics.
We seem to want to make most everything “political” these days in America. Worse still, we seem to want to “polarize” topics toward the political far left and far right.
Is there a solid “middle ground” in American politics at the present time, where both Republicans and Democrats can cross the aisle and come together to reach common goals?
Democrats want equal opportunity for all.
Republicans want individual freedom for all.
Both are noble tenets. Few reasonable people disagree with either one at face value.
Republicans, by and large, find pretty much nothing wrong with anything President Trump does, no matter how bad it is.
Democrats, by and large, find pretty much nothing right with anything President Trump does, no matter how good it is.
Any reasonably thinking individual knows (when not thinking politically, which is difficult for many of us in America to do right now) that neither aforementioned view of the president is likely true.
For the life of me, I cannot understand how both “sides” cannot come together and see where they agree — on the president, on equality, on freedom, on anything.
Both major American political parties truly have much more in common than they do differences (though so many of us common citizens ourselves have already journeyed so far left or right as to be currently incapable of recognizing that fact).
When I taught at the Bristol jail, into my presence walked two of the most diametrically opposed types of beings that humanity has likely ever laid eyes on. One group was the Aryan Nation (a white supremacist hate group). The other was the Nation of Islam (a black supremacist hate group). Yes, we got such folks in the late ’90s, when our local jail (not overcrowded, at the time) was paid good money to take in inmates from the Eastern Virginia jails’ overflow.
These two groups hated each other with an intensity that is difficult to imagine, even when you’ve seen it firsthand. Indeed, they made today’s hard-nosed American political climate look a fight with cotton balls. To say these two groups were not on the same page is one of the great understatements of all time.
So how did I ever get them to study together? To see themselves (at least while they were with me) as one group of people seeking common goals together?
Well, I claim no great secret. But I can tell you what I did.
I treated both “sides” with equal respect. In fact, I honestly loved them as human beings, each and all. No, it wasn’t “fake” love. These men had become acutely adept at sniffing out every fake that ever came their way.
I sought to give them sincere compassion and honest listening ears. Yes, even in their hard-core brutal world, such efforts were always respected. Always. If real. And these men could smell real.
I listened. Yes, I listened to them, with an open heart and mind (even when I cringed inside at some of their ideas and thinking).
Over time, they all came to work together on the same page, seeking common goals together.
With ideologies not nearly so diametrically opposed as these two groups of men, can American political parties not learn to do the same?
How are you responding to those who have different political views than you, my friends? With disdain and distrust? Or with a compassionate heart and listening ear? If we at the grass roots of our republic had the courage to take the political high road, we might discover a most remarkable thing; we might find ourselves all on the same page, seeking common goals together.
Who knows? We, the people, might even provide a great example for our Congress.
