Salt of the earth souls. The type that work from sunup to sundown on the farm. Honest as the day is long. Quick and eager to help every neighbor in need. Raisin’ chickens and cattle and pigs and horses … and a whole slew of young’uns who are called by both their first and middle name when in trouble.
My Uncle Paul and Aunt Peggy were such folk.
They owned a little ol’ farm in Chinquapin Grove, far side of Bluff City toward Holston Mountain. On Sunday after church my family would sometimes drive down to pay ’em a visit. “Just drive ’til you get to the last house in the country,” my big sis said.
And it was. The last house in the country. Nothing stood on the other side of it but miles and miles of Cherokee National Forest.
Paul and Peggy could hardly read a newspaper. No, I didn’t say they weren’t smart. Just stated a fact. They were plenty smart, what I call “country smart,” the type of smarts too few seem to have much of nowadays. The type of smarts that cannot be overrated. The type of smarts that keeps someone a step ahead of trouble in an executive board meeting in a big city every bit as much as it does on an old country farm. The type that never goes out of style, or ever becomes outdated.
Paul and Peggy each had a truly joyous spirit, but each came in different flavors.
Loud, Peggy was. A louder woman I’ve yet to hear. Probably from callin’ all those children in to dinner from the fields each evenin’.
Paul was quieter than Peggy (which wasn’t hard to do), but strong as an ox and a half. Saw him pull a big ol’ stuck plow up out of the mud with his bare hands. Did it about as well and easily as could have the mule that had felt divinely inspired to quit pullin’ it.
Each knew their role in the family and each kept it well. Paul worked the farm all day, then made the hour’s drive (one way) to work his factory job in Kingsport each night. Peggy kept the home-cooked meals and home fires burning. I never heard either one voice a complaint about what all they had to do. They seemed grateful just to be able to do it.
Their children were equally joyous. I don’t recall hearing Peggy or Paul “tell” their kids how to live. They didn’t have to. They “showed” them how to live, every day of their lives, right there in front of them; baling hay, planting taters, birthing calves, butchering hogs, stringing beans, hoeing corn, burying beloved pets and praying for rain … enduring and forgiving and somehow finding the good in every hurt and harm that ever befell them.
On summer nights, with no air conditioning, they’d sit and rock on the porch, laughing and sharing the day with all who had ears to hear.
Oh, how I remember laughter. Lots and lots of laughter. Seems like a little bit of humor was found in everything.
Before they passed away, both Paul and Peggy asked that I give a eulogy at each of their funerals. No greater honor have I had in my life. The fact that these were good people cannot easily be overstated.
So what does a column about some “old country folk” from long ago have to do with education in today’s high-tech world?
Everything.
