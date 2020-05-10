Just before this virus hit, I was asked to drive up to Liberty University to speak to all their education majors.
But there was a problem; I am no public speaker. The thought of doing so frightens me about as much as the thought of lying down on a bed full of snakes. My entire body stiffens with fright. I become virtually speechless.
So I decided to just display some PowerPoint pics and tell a brief story about each one. If you allow me to “just tell stories,” then you can stand me up in front of the whole world.
Here I’ve included the highlights of each brief story, minus the pics. I’m betting your mind will form some pretty good mental images, regardless.
“Charlie here was a homeless Vietnam vet. A very savvy man, I asked him what words would he tell my students if he could. Charlie thought for a while, then said four words. ‘Be nice. Work hard.’ I’ve found no need to add anything else, myself.”
“As a teacher, this is what you’re saving children from: poverty and/or crime. Literally. If your students don’t learn to value education, then they will likely wind up poor or in jail, or both.”
“One of the greatest moments of insight I had while teaching at the jail was to get my inmate/students to promise to read for just one minute each night to their children upon their release. Yes, I knew one minute would turn into two, and so on. They wound up loving it. As did their children.”
“I wound up in the creek with this kid. He just couldn’t catch a snail so I jumped in with him and we got one together. That’s what the most impactful teachers do. They don’t stand on the side and give great instructions. They don’t lean over and give you a hand, either. They jump into your situation with you, then you figure a way out together.”
“One of the ways to show kindness to your students is to not accept excuses from them. I found the best way to get this across is to temper it with humor. I simply bow to them when they start making excuses. Here my students are bowing to me because I made an excuse for taking a wrong turn on the trail.”
“Don’t be afraid to have fun. Here we are lying down outside in order to better attract some buzzards we found circling in the sky. Sometimes I’ll even have the boys take off their shoes (to better mimic the smell of death). Notice there are some high school kids helping us. Our local high school students can help me with volunteer work while earning credit toward two free years of tuition at our local community college. Keep forever looking for ways to make things better.”
“Girls just wanna have fun. But they can be competitive, too. Here I’m training my girls to win an upcoming tug of war against the boys. It helps when you practice pulling a truck. Yes, they beat the boys.”
“Make time with family. Your family can join in and become part of your career, as did mine.”
“This is a note from a kid who was far out on the autistic spectrum. He had not written a single word all year, no matter how hard I tried to inspire him. The last day of school he writes this and hands it to me. I had been telling my class this fact all year, on and off. Remember; if you teach with passion, your students will remember what you teach them, even when it may seem they don’t.”
“I was young once and in college, too, just like you. It will all pass, much quicker than a flash. Learn to enjoy it all. Every single moment. If you persevere and keep your passion, you too will lead a life rich beyond your wildest imaginings.”
“Oh, yeah. Don’t forget to hug, real or virtual. Virus or not, life is short. Love is all that really matters, in the end. Love is the secret to teaching. And to life.”
This past week I gave a similar “speech” on Zoom to ETSU education graduates. It is always an honor to speak to our brightest young minds.
