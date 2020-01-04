Satire (as a literary tool, by definition): the use of irony and sarcasm in exposing and denouncing vice and folly in human nature and behavior.
1. To stop hiking in the woods for an hour every day. There are so many other more worthwhile things I could be doing during that hour. Like eating celery. Or removing nose hair. Or worrying. Or making money. Or worrying about making money while eating celery and removing nose hair. So many other things. I’ve heard it said that I’m going to die no matter how “happily attuned to nature” I may live, so I might as well quit walking in the woods, die earlier, and get it over with.
2. To stop telling my children and grandchildren that I love them every single time I talk to them. They know it already, anyway. It will save me some breath. The older I get the more breath I’m going to need. Why waste it on three words that they already know?
3. To stop smiling at every child I pass in the hallway. Someone could think I’m up to something sneaky and bad these days, you know. Someone could report me to Child Protective Services. Is it worth risking my career to smile at every child? From now on I resolve to look straight ahead like a robot when passing a child in the hallway.
4. To quit teaching and begin a new career. Why did I spend a lifetime working for such a relatively small salary? I could have been a business owner/millionaire, instead. Or enjoyed a career as a professional golfer. Well, I’m too old for pro golf. But I can still become a millionaire. Then I’ll fill me up a big ol’ U-Haul truck load full of money and write it in my will to have it towed along behind my hearse as I’m carried to my grave. (So I can take it all with me, of course.)
5. To quit giving so much time, effort and aid to the poor. The poor should help themselves. They don’t deserve help. If they did, then they’d have decided not to become poor, right? I can teach them a lesson. I can quit helping them. Then they will be sorry they ever became poor. And if there is any truth to reincarnation then they will not want to be poor in their next life. They will have learned not to be poor. So. There.
6. To start eating things I don’t want because someone somewhere tells me they are better for me. I will eat broccoli for breakfast, carrots for lunch and allow myself a splurge at dinner — celery (unsalted of course). I will give a week’s advance notice on Facebook when I plan to stand in front of the Paramount and publicly pour out every last drop of my Mountain Dew into the nearest drain one Saturday at the break of dawn. Forevermore after I shall resolve to pour only green tea and purified water down my throat.
7. To become an absolute know-it-all expert in politics and religion. One only has to watch the news and/or social media to realize that much of America is already far ahead of me on this account. I am direly behind the times. From reading posts on Facebook alone, it appears I am so far behind that I may never catch up. So I think I will begin practicing right now: “My way of religion is the only right one. God told me that it is, so there’s no need for me to hear about yours. Mine is better. And you better have my same exact views on politics, too, or else it is obvious to me that you hate America. I know it’s true, no matter what you may say or try to prove otherwise.” There. Well, I’m still way behind on number seven, but I have no shortage of excellent role models to emulate.
8. To start being someone else. I often see a lot of people trying (or pretending) to be someone they’re not. Time for me to give it a try. Imagine all the fun I’ve missed out on being no one but myself all these years.
