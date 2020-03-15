I am retiring from public school teaching this spring. Yes, I will continue to write this column. Yes, I plan to continue to work to better the lives of Bristol’s children. As always, there are many ways to heed a calling.
In their haunting, beautifully sad song about growing old, Bookends, Simon and Garfunkel sang, “Preserve your memories. They’re all that’s left you.” (No matter your age, I double dog dare you to listen to it carefully without welling up a tear.)
As I near my “end,” I am resolved to start a new beginning (or two, or three).
I am not sure if we humans are ever meant to “retire,” at least not fully. If we are even partially of sound mind and body, we “old folks” have much of great value to “give back” to the community in which we live.
Yes, I will still play Santa to the needy and lonely, both young and old. In fact, I will now have more time to increase both the volume and the efficacy of such a cause.
I will still visit hidden alleyways late at night, seeking out the homeless and forgotten of this world. Again, I’ll have even more time now.
But I will do new things, too.
Perhaps I will write a book, bundling the contents of these many columns.
Perhaps I will begin a nonprofit youth mentoring program, specifically matching the young and the old in our community. Our older folks have so much life wealth to transfer to the young, if these two could come together, one-on-one. I truly believe our “older” people are a treasure largely untapped. Us older folk want to pass on what we know: our hard-gained wisdom, our secrets to resiliency. But there must be the proper channels, the right method, or it will all fall on deaf ears. (I aim to work on this one, for sure.)
Perhaps I’ll hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone. Of course, I would do so as a fundraiser event for Bristol’s children.
Perhaps, the good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise, I’ll do all of the above — and more.
I’m not quite ready to break a lifelong habit of zealously throwing myself into several causes at once.
Meantime, memories trundle through the still fairly well-connected synapses of my brain. My mind races back to my first day teaching. I stood all day and walked around. I was so excited to be teaching children that I never sat down, not even to eat. I was very cognizant of the fact that I wanted to “engage” them in their learning. I can honestly say I’ve stayed that way ever since (the resolve to teach engagingly, that is — not the staying on my feet all day).
I remember my first day teaching at the Bristol jail (something I did two nights a week for nearly a quarter of a century). I was nervous. No, I wasn’t afraid of what an inmate might do to me. I was afraid they wouldn’t like me. I knew if they didn’t like me that it would matter little what I said to them. Those men literally lived the adage, “We don’t care how much you know until we know how much you care.”
And truly care for them I surely did. They all picked up on that fact immediately. As will most anyone with whom we ever communicate face to face, regardless of age or place.
I have no “favorite” story. No “favorite” student. They all, both students and stories, seem to run together in my mind, painting an abstract wonder of a mural beyond my ability to describe in words. When you’ve been busy living it a good while, life can prove to be difficult to compartmentalize.
I’ve been blessed with a good life. A wonderful life. I’ve lived it, so far, as best I could. And by the grace of God, some good luck, and a little common sense, my meaningful time spent here on this sphere may yet be far from over.
Which brings me back to my hopes of connecting people young and old together in a special way.
Someday my memories may be all that is left me. But that day is not here yet. For now, I plan to make some new ones.
