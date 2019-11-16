To make really good lemonade, you first gotta have some sour lemons.
It was a long ago, sultry hot, Sunnybrook summer day. Some of my childhood friends and I set up a lemonade stand out front of my house. We were going to make a fortune.
Afternoon came and went. We sold nary a swig. We even tried to give it away. We put up a big ol’ “free lemonade” sign, with no better success.
I never made lemonade again. Or … did I? Maybe I just learned to make my lemonade in a different way, turning sour lemons (whenever life handed them to me) into something sweet.
I know a man who has devoted the better part of his life to helping make better the lives of innocent children, those of the same age at which his life was once forever marred by an unspeakable childhood tragedy. He has constantly sought to bring joy and happiness and hope the way of every child he ever taught or met, every day. He tried, as best he could, to turn his life’s lemons into lemonade.
Did he succeed? Well, I’m not the one to ask. A man is the poorest judge of his own life’s worth. You must ask my friends.
Speaking of my friends, there are many whom I’ve been privileged to watch make the sweetest lemonade, and from lemons indescribably sourer than I ever tasted.
My Aunt Jewel suffered and died from Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Never once did I hear her complain of her unlucky fate. She laughed her raucous laugh till her vocal cords allowed not even a snicker. She smiled her mischievous smile till her lips ceased to quiver. And till her last breathe, her eyes still glittered with hope and life, all the while facing down darkness with light. What beautiful lemonade she made.
Travis was an inmate whom I was once honored to teach at the Bristol Jail. He has probably been killed in prison by now, for all I know. I haven’t heard from him in years. Few on the outside, if any, would know or care if Travis lived or died. Even after he earned his GED (high school equivalency) degree at the jail, I still called him out of his cell to help me help my other inmate-students. He was a whiz at math.
Travis had been stuffed into an oven when he was a baby by his mother, while she was on a bad drug trip. Travis joked that she must have thought he was a ham. No, he didn’t always joke about it. In fact, he was the angriest person I think I may have ever met. His body was entirely covered in tattoos, to cover the scars he still bore from the burned flesh of infancy. He told me he had grown numb to the constant pain. Yet … he made lemonade.
Travis fought his pain by constantly getting into fights. He was not a big man, but he paid no attention to physical pain. Ever. The other inmates told me he could take any punch without a flinch.
When Travis went on to prison, some 20 years ago now, we wrote each other for a while. One day I received the following words: “Mr. T., I think I may have finally found my calling. They have a name for me here in prison now. Guess what it is, Mr. T? Peacemaker. How about that, my man? Whenever a fight breaks out, whether it be prisoner on prisoner, or prisoner on guard, I run toward it and leap into the middle to break it up. I have lots more scars on me now than when you last saw me. I’ve broke more bones and lost more teeth, too. Yet it makes me feel good to help others stop their pain.”
My friends, we each have a choice. We can complain to high heaven about the sour lemons that life has dealt us. Or … we can choose to take those lemons and make the best lemonade we possibly can.
