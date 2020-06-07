My father was as fine a man as you’d ever want to meet. He didn’t have a racist bone in his body. Even with growing up in the South during the ’20s and ’30s, experiencing all the divisive Jim Crow laws as he did, I watched my father treat everyone with equal respect and dignity, regardless of race. He was a shining example in action for all of humanity.
Yet he used a word now and then that would make everyone today immediately think he was racist to the core. When referring to black people he sometimes used the “n” word.
He meant no ill will by using this word. Anyone who knew him could easily tell that by the way he lived his life daily. Yet as I reached my early teenage years, it began to disturb me immensely.
Dad was not only my deeply respected father, he was also my dearest friend. Therefore, I felt comfortable enough to confront him one day about his occasional use of the “n” word.
He said, “But that’s what we always called colored people when I was growing up. I don’t mean anything bad by it.”
I discussed with him at length the power of words, and how times had changed. I attempted to convey to my dear father how demeaning and degrading was the very sound of this word to people of color.
Not only that, I pleaded with him to never use that word again. “Please, Dad. You’re such a good man. But if people hear you say that, even if you’re only with a bunch of white men at a Masons Lodge meeting, you are promoting racism with that one word. I love you, Dad.”
Never again did I hear Dad utter the “n” word. Never again.
Not only that, but soon after I heard it whispered around the neighborhood gossip vine that Dad had tried to get a black friend of his to be accepted for membership into the Masons. It was also gossiped that Dad had called this man “brother.”
I don’t know if Dad’s friend was ultimately accepted or got black balled, but the fact that Dad attempted to integrate an all-white club with a brother of color spoke volumes to how much courage and conviction he truly had. I was never prouder of him, and I was proud of Dad for a lot.
What power we wield with our words.
When I taught at the Bristol Jail, I refused to allow racially insensitive words of any kind to be spoken, from any inmate of any color.
It was not uncommon for a few of my white students to use the “n” word when referring to black people. I asked them to please refrain from doing so while in my presence. And because I had earned their respect, they did.
But I also found that several of my black students used the “n” word when referring to each other. They told me that the word didn’t mean the same to them when they used it toward each other as when white people said it.
I asked them to please not use that word when around me, just as a favor to me. Because I had earned their respect, they agreed.
From then on, at least while in my presence, none of my students used that word again.
Eventually I began to “partner” men of color and white men together around our big table in the small jail library.
(Previously I noticed that my students had tended to bond together into more “racially defined” groups.)
I asked that we all use one word to refer to each other while there studying together with me. That word was “brother.”
Again, they agreed to do so, I think because I had personally showed them all equal respect and dignity.
Our always referring to each other by this one word worked wonders in bringing us all together over time. Racial insensitivity began to vanish, at least during this precious time we all shared, in large part (I have no doubt) because of our constant (and honest) use of this one word when referring to each other.
Brother.
