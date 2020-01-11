Well, I didn’t exactly promise Fred Gentry that I wouldn’t write a column about him. When I told Fred I was going to do a column on him, he said, “Don’t write about me, Ben.” I replied with, “Yes, I could wait until you die to write about you.”
Notice I said, “could.”
Many fellow Bristolians will know of Fred (whether you know him by name, or not). Fred has roamed the streets downtown for might nigh 40-some years now. You may well have seen him sometime. He’s about my age. Always dressed in layer upon layer of tattered clothing, no matter the weather. Always maintaining his scraggly beard and homeless “look” about him, wherever he may be found teetering about downtown.
Some people may not particularly like Fred. Well, it’s not that they don’t like “him” personally so much as they view his ubiquitous presence as a detriment toward enhancing patrons to come downtown. Therefore, some might view Fred as a Bristol eyesore.
Yes, we are often (yours truly included) too quick to judge people by their superficial “looks.” Too rarely do we, instead, look beneath and beyond all that, to search for the uniquely magnificent individual who may reside inside.
I hope to aid the reader in taking such an inner “look” at Fred Gentry.
Fred and I graduated Bristol Tennessee High School together, class of ’76. Many of my fellow classmates referred to him as “Governor,” by nickname. Fred was known to incessantly spout off about politics if you stopped him in the hall and spoke with him (as he will still do with most anyone alive to this day on the streets of Bristol, if anyone alive gives him even half a chance).
To describe an experience with Fred as joyful might not be quite right for everyone. Fred will heatedly argue with you about politics till he or you one turns blue in the face. Such a conversation doesn’t always end happily for both parties.
But to describe Fred as a refreshingly honest, fiercely independent, passionate patriot — an astoundingly unique individual — that would be an absolute truth.
Who knows why Fred lives the way he does? It is too easy for us to judge the lives of others as either a “success” or a “failure” by using our own individual standards.
I know Fred counts me as a true friend, as I am likewise honored to count him. I have many friends, yet none I know who are more loyal and honest or more authentically themselves than Fred. None I know who are more passionate about what they believe in. None I know who are making more use of their “inalienable American right” to live life exactly as they so choose.
Fred doesn’t steal. He is distinctly (some may say bluntly) honest. And he has never abused drugs or alcohol. In fact, he has little patience for those he finds who do, allowing them no excuses for such choices.
Fred doesn’t hold up signs and he doesn’t ask for money (or for anything else, for that matter). He may or may not have money. And he may or may not have the same place to sleep each night. I am never quite sure. He won’t ever tell.
Fred doesn’t like free hand-outs (also called “giving something for nothing”). He realizes that such things can rob us of our own self-responsibility, our dignity and our freedom.
Some may look at Fred and see a “homeless” individual. A poor vagabond. A wasted life.
But look a little deeper. If you do, I think you’ll rarely find a soul with more self-responsibility, more integrity, more passionate belief, or more individual freedom to live life exactly as he pleases. Fred has learned to be happy with who he is in this world. And that, my friends, is a feat that too few of us can rightly say we match.
Oh, by the way, don’t start running Fred down on State Street, telling him all about this column. Or offering him food or money. Or asking for his autograph. Fred will fiercely defend his lifestyle. He wants to keep it as it is. Let’s let him keep his life as it is and appreciate him for who he is; an uncommonly independent soul … seeking harm toward no one, making his way through this world on his own terms as best he can; a Bristol landmark.
