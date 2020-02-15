Find me someone who’s done more for people than Bristol’s Carl Moore, and I’ll show you someone who can paint the moon and leap over it, too.
Carl, who celebrates his 90th birthday later this month, has been a lifetime champion of public schools, housing for the poor, the building of roads, the ethical treatment of animals, insightful legislation and world-renowned sporting events.
Carl, along with another visionary Bristolian, Larry Carrier, helped form and build what is now the Bristol Motor Speedway. Carl was also instrumental in the formation of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Steele Creek Park. And he was undeniably integral to the resurgence of the Paramount Theater, the Bristol Train Station and downtown State Street. He even has a local road named after him, the Carl Moore Parkway, otherwise known as State Highway 394.
Carl served in the Tennessee House of Representatives in the 1960s, and three terms in the Tennessee Senate in the 1970s and 1980s.
Carl has four wonderful children: Jan, Cindy, Dana and Randy. All have gone on, each in their own way, to do good things in this world.
I will quote one of his lovely daughters, Dana, about her father’s remarkable ability to pull people of diametrically opposed positions together: “I think what most (people) learned from him is the art of compromise. Not digging your heels in and whining if you do not get your way — but sitting at a table, working on it ’til both sides are not opposed … for both sides to come out as winners.”
(Oh, how we could use Carl Moore in government today.)
But even all these previously mentioned wonderful things are not what I’ll remember most about Carl Moore.
I have in my possession a cherished copy of a letter written by Carl. It was personally written to all the students at Van Pelt Elementary School (after we had sent him handmade “get well” cards following some surgery). I will share with you the contents of his letter here, as I feel it relays to the reader a few of the more pronounced traits held by this genuinely kind, good and brilliant public servant.
“Dear Ben: Thank you very much for the letters from your students. They really lifted my spirits. I am very impressed with the drawings that your students did.
I enjoyed learning about every single student, and especially their dogs — my dogs Poppy and Billy have kept me good company while I have been getting better. I have included a photo so you can see them.
I also have a photo of my two favorite things — a Pal’s milkshake and my farm! See all the trees — everyone feels better when they are around trees and nature. Pal Barger, who started the Pal’s chain, is my best friend from high school. We are still close friends. Berlin’s drawing looked like our farm.
I hope when I get my energy back I can see Mia, Casey or Libby in a show at the Paramount. I was very impressed with Hunter’s penmanship. I was sorry to learn of Lexi’s mother passing last year. My mother died when I was young, but I feel her supporting and loving me. Lexi, I bet your feel her when the sun shines and when you have a good day.
And I think Kayden is the first person to ever call me “lit,” but my children assure me that is a very good thing. I was very happy to know that Promise is a good listener. That is one of the most important things that anyone can do, simply listen to others, and try to hear what they are saying. Listening, and not interrupting others, are two keys to help you be a good person and make a difference in the world.
Thank you again for the nice letters and drawings. I hope in a couple months my daughter Dana and I can come to Van Pelt. In the meantime, tell Mr. Talley I said to lay off the Mountain Dew. Haha. Water is better for us all! And maybe a milkshake every now and then.”
Hope you enjoyed the words of wisdom, my friends … from a kind and genuine gentleman who has done so much to make Bristol, our region, our state, and the entire world a better place for us all.
Happy 90th birthday, Carl Moore!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.