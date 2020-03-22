My superintendent, Dr. Keith Perrigan, called me early one morning this past week and asked me to put together some activities that our school system students could do while at home (for who knows how long). So I did. Here are a few of them. Perhaps there are readers who can make use of some at your own homes:
“While our children are away from school, it doesn’t necessarily mean that their learning must decrease. Try the following (very fun) activities at home, my friends. Neither you, nor your children, will be sorry you did. These activities won’t even feel like homework. They are all great fun to do. Almost none require a computer. Most may be done by any grade level, but they are ‘generally sorted’ by academic level. Many are best done as a family. Some can even earn you money (high schoolers) … such as activities 3 and 16! May they all serve to bring your family closer together during these times.”
Activity 1, “Your Five Senses”: Elementary: Step outside your front door with your family. Time yourself. 3 minutes. Become totally silent. (Yes, totally silent, it won’t hurt. Promise.) What did you HEAR in those three minutes?
Activity 2, “Family Storytelling”: Elementary, middle and high school: Have the oldest members of your household tell some stories about “back in the day.” Make ’em funny, rowdy, serious; you decide. Give a prize to who listens best. No, not a monetary prize. (Yes, you can ask simple questions from the story to see who was really listening). As a prize, give them a big hug. Everyone loves hugs. Even middle and high schoolers.
Children remember stories when they forget all else. If you want them to learn ANYTHING better, then put it into a story. I do it all the time in the classroom. Jesus taught by storytelling, too. No computers or worksheets ever used or needed. Period.
Activity 3, “$50 Essay Contest”: High school: Write a 500-word essay titled, “How I Can Make Bristol and the World Better.” It has to be about things that you (personally) actually can, or will, do. Email your finished essay to Mr. T. (btalley@bvps.org). Your name will go into a drawing. I will send money to the winner, for you to spend it on anything you wish, related to your education. Yes, I trust you.
Activity 13, “Drop Out Cost Discussion”: High school: A typical high school graduate makes about $400,000 more over a lifetime than a high school dropout. A typical college graduate makes about $400,000 more over a lifetime than a high school graduate. Talk about all the reasons you think people drop out of education. If you have a friend about to drop out, discuss this with them. You may save their future.
Activity 14, “What’s for Dinner?” Elementary, middle and high school: Help plan and cook dinner. Or plan and cook dinner all by yourself, depending on age and ability. Just don’t play “Burning Down the House” by the rock band, The Talking Heads, while cooking.
Activity 17, “Write a Letter, I Dare You”: Elementary, middle and high school: No, don’t just call, or text, or message. Write an actual letter. Yep, the kind you put in the mail. Yes, to Grandpa and Grandma or anyone you wish. A handwritten letter (from you) will be like gold to a loved one or a friend, because they are so rare these days.
Activity 28, “Windy Riddle”: Elementary, middle and high school: Go out and look for the wind. If you see it, Mr. T. will buy you pizza every night for a month. I absolutely promise. No fingers crossed. On my mother’s grave. “Who has seen the wind? Neither you, nor I. But when the trees bow down their heads, the wind is passing by.” So wrote a very nice lady named Christina Rossetti.
Activity 30, “Family Walk”: Elementary, middle and high school: Walk anywhere together. Anywhere. Just. Walk. And Talk. Explore. Anyone who comes along will remember it forever. Because hardly anyone just goes for a walk anymore. Just do it. You’ll be so glad you did.
