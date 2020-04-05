A few weeks ago, I wrote the following post on my Facebook page:
“I hear and see too many friends treating this virus thing as if it’s going to flatten out and go away here in a couple weeks. Friends, I’m not a doomsday guy. If anything, I sway toward being ‘extremely positive’ about most things. Yet we all need to face the truth. And the truth is somewhere between one of two scenarios: This either goes on for months and affects all our lives forever. Or tens of millions of Americans eventually become infected and millions die. The truth likely lies between and toward one of those scenarios. Science and history are not very upbeat about the future on this virus pandemic. We are all in for a ride like we’ve never before seen. No, we don’t need to panic. And we must continue to love each other and do the right thing for one another, even if from afar. But we must also face the truth. Facing the truth is never a bad thing to do.”
A few days later, when I realized that along with the hard truth, we also need some honest hope — and a lot of it — my Facebook post was the following:
“A highly intelligent and deeply respected friend of mine messaged me that America will come out of this weaker, that all our inefficient initial responding to this pandemic will imminently push China to the world front stage, and that our time as the world’s greatest country is now like handwriting on the wall.
“Well ... all my closest friends know that I don’t sugar coat things when I write. If I honestly thought my very bright friend was right, I’d post it. Immediately. I’d write about it. I wouldn’t deny it. At all. I’d sound the alarm.
“However, I honestly don’t think he could be further from the truth.
“Yes, Americans often initially fuss and feud and blame and complain when solving problems (the noise of the greatest democracy the world has ever known hard at work). But I truly, truly think we will all rise to the occasion.
“We will rise up medically (yes, after some big slips).
“We will rise again economically (yes, after some great falls).
“I believe this generation will be looked upon in history as the one who pulled together, the one who somehow got through this, helping one another all along the way. And, eventually, somehow came out even stronger, even greater.
“Yes, I could be wrong, of course. But, my friends, that is what I truly, honestly believe will happen.
“Go, America. Go, hard. Sacrifice for one another. Pull together. Pull as One. Do not give up. Most of all ... believe in each other.”
This is a new thing, this virus, vastly and quickly changing much of the everyday world in which we live. We must face that fact down.
But while facing the truth, how can we also raise hope among one another?
The entire staff at my elementary school put together a lengthy caravan of cars this past week and drove through every neighborhood of the children we teach. No, we didn’t get out, but we shouted out how much we loved our kids. Showing our love for one another, even from a social distance, is never a bad way to spread hope.
Speaking of which, if you find yourself stuck at home with your children, you now have perhaps a most unique chance to show them how much you love them.
I am mailing (yes, by good old-fashioned snail mail) personal letters each week to all 60 students whom I taught this year, instructing them in creative ways to still learn at home. I am also including a self-addressed, stamped envelope for every child to write me back each week.
Indeed, there are as many ways to raise honest hope while facing the hard truth as there are people on this planet.
Who knows? All this social distancing could lead us to forever better appreciate the priceless value of simple, compassionate human touch.
Yes, I am still facing the truth. But I am also hopeful. Please join me on both accounts, my friends.
