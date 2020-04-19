I can still hear it as it rolled down the mountain side. “Rackety-rack! Clackety-clack!” It missed every big tree along the way. It plowed over some smaller ones. Somehow it steered its way through the other manmade appliances strewn across the landscape. The old washing machine made it all the way down to the creek, where it plopped and stopped. Where it still sits today, 50 years later.
Dad and I had hauled it up there in his homemade trailer, all the way to the top of the old dump above the Sunnybrook subdivision in Bristol, Tennessee.
I was excited. “We’re gonna toss her so good she’ll roll all the way down to the creek!” said Dad. And we did.
Please don’t feel angry or disgusted toward my dad and me. What I just described is what many good people did back in the day when our appliances broke down; we hauled them up to the dump and tossed them away. There was no such thing as recycling available to us. There existed no well-known proper place to dispose of such things.
The thing was, this place was no “official” dump. It was a beautiful mountainside with a sparkling stream at the bottom. But pretty much everyone I knew in Sunnybrook dumped their bigger trash items up there.
I visited the old dump just last week. I saw countless tires, refrigerators, ironing boards, even an old Coke machine, among the many other items still there.
Nature has tried valiantly to take back the land. As always, she has done her miraculous best (given half a chance, Nature can heal a heckuva lot of damage). New trees now shoot upward. Flowers bloom up around the rubber and metal. The stream still sparkles and babbles down at the bottom, where over half a century later that old washer still sits — halfway rusted away.
The very next month after dad and I dumped that old washer, something special happened. Something very big. Something that changed the way many people think (which is a very powerful thing indeed). It was called Earth Day.
No, we didn’t all change the way we think about the Earth all at once. In fact, some of us still haven’t changed yet, though that doesn’t stop the rest of us from changing, and caring and celebrating.
The 50th celebration of Earth Day is happening this coming Wednesday, April 22. Unfortunately, due to this virus thing, the people of the planet won’t be able to celebrate together as much as we’d like.
But we can still celebrate. Indeed, we can celebrate in the way dad and I did 50 years ago; we can change the way we think. And the only way to do that, my friends, is to face the facts.
The fact is we are still polluting the Earth. No, most of us don’t roll our old appliances down beautiful mountainsides anymore. But we virtually all drive cars that belch out carbon into the air we all breathe, unnaturally altering the entire climate of our planet.
The fact is we all pour toxic substances into the water we drink. Think of all the Drano, Clorox and unused medications that have now integrated in some form or fashion into every single cell within our bodies because of what goes down our home drains. Yes, these toxic substances generally reside inside us in only minuscule amounts, but how much long-term damage they may do to us (and to our grandchildren), no one knows for sure. We play Russian roulette.
The fact is we now find ourselves smack dab in the middle of a mass extinction event unlike any this world has ever before seen (simply because this is the only mass extinction that has not occurred naturally; this one is manmade). Many species of plants and animals have already vanished. Many more are now doomed, no matter what we now do. Extinction is forever. There is no cloning things back to the way they were.
The fact is we all drink the same water.
The fact is we all breathe the same air.
The fact is we all share the same home.
Protect the Earth with me, my friends. And even if you don’t love the Earth enough to take care of it, surely to God you love your children and grandchildren enough, don’t you? It’s the only home they’ll ever have. Let’s at least take care of it for them.
