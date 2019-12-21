’Tis the Season to be jolly. Fa-la-la-la-la. La-la-la. La.
Yet many among us do not “feel” jolly or festive this time of year, even when our culture sings and shouts that we should.
In fact, the holiday season can appear to be the “lowest” time of year for many — a time of depression, very little daylight, and no real reason for joy.
“So, Mr. Talley, how do you handle the holiday doldrums?”
Well, first off, I don’t always handle them well. Immediately after Christmas is the toughest time for me. Two columns ago told mightily of the dangers I’ve faced with post-holiday depression.
Yet, as time does its dance on me, I somehow manage to find ways to stave off any pervasive gloom a bit better with each passing year. And those ways are always amazingly simple and right there in front of me (or within me) all along.
I find I often look to others who’ve done well at keeping the joy of the season, and I follow their lead.
I have a friend who suffers from ALS. Physically, his disease has progressed so far that he can now do little more than blink. Yet his dear wife told me that one of his last messages to the outside world was that he would still be sending lots of love (silently but surely) from within himself, imploring everyone to celebrate life with joy.
Who among us can read that last paragraph and not come away uplifted and amazed at what the human spirit can do?
I have another friend dying of cancer. He can speak but cannot seem to draw one breath without pain. Yet a light can be seen from within his eyes. Beyond all that outside wall of pain lies an inner place of peace and joy that all the misery in the world can neither dilute nor destroy. In spite of enduring some of the most constantly consuming pain this existence can inflict, he chooses to live what time he has left with joy. Yes, you read that right: joy.
Joy, my friends, is not about what goes on around us and/or outside us. Joy is a choice — a choice from within us.
And, somehow, the more joy we give, the more we receive.
My favorite educator ever, the one for whom Christmas is named, taught us all to seek joy by giving, not by getting. In fact, this teacher spent the majority of his time on this sphere seeking out the downcast and downtrodden. This teacher sought no material or political might in this world. In fact, he taught us to seek an infinitely more powerful kingdom of peace and love to be found within. And his teaching came with fair warning; no matter how hard we might think we can attain peace and love with the glitter of material gifts and tangible things, the true kingdom of peace and love can only be found within.
As we prepare to celebrate this great teacher’s birth, we do well to pause and each take a look within ourselves.
When we think we aren’t doing anything worthy of being noticed ...
When we think we have to do something better, greater, more ...
We all do well to remember: Christmas did not come as a rich and famous king in a palace. It did not come loudly. It did not come proudly.
Christmas came as a poor, humble, unknown baby in a manger. It came in a still, small voice. It came from within.
My friends, in all the outside hustle and bustle, in all the superficial glitter and glamor, may you find Christmas coming from within you, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.