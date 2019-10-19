I cringe every time. Every time someone is tackled head-on in youth football. Yes, my mind constantly works in terms of mathematical probabilities (as does what we call the “real world” of matter and physics). I realize the chances of younger children developing traumatic brain injuries from playing a full season of tackle football is about the same as if we instructed them to ram their heads up against a brick wall a couple hundred times every fall.
Who would stand and cheer while watching young children ram their heads up against a brick wall a couple hundred times (or more) every fall? Apparently, a heckuva lot of us.
Yes, tackle football at any level can be enticing to watch. At higher levels, I love watching it myself. Tackle football is a blend of pure power, speed, savvy and perseverance that few sports can match. In fact, I fancy it mirrors pretty closely (at least as close as we get in our “civilized” modern society) to what it must have been like to watch the gladiators of ancient Rome do a team battle; the more potentially painful and dangerous it is, the more courage it requires … the more it beguiles us to watch. Well, most of us. Not all of us. At least not where our young children are concerned.
“Tackle Can Wait” is part of a national campaign to steer children under 14 years of age into flag football and away from tackling. There is plenty of quantifiable data to back up our concern; children who play tackle football greatly increase their chances of later developing the degenerative brain disease that has haunted the later years of so many of our beloved NFL stars. This horrible disease is called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE for short.
And it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to realize that playing tackle football as a young child also greatly increases the additional risk of other head and neck injuries, which are rampant in comparison to most other youth sports.
Flag football can still be used to teach character to our younger children, without their having to be unnecessarily exposed to a high risk of severe injuries at every tackle. Other sports do it all the time; teach character without risking violent brain, head and neck injuries to younger children. So why can’t youth football do the same?
It takes courage to take such a stand. Youth tackle football is immensely popular (perhaps largely because so many parents, particularly dads, want to live vicariously through their sons … and that’s not a bad thing, in and of itself). Taking a stand against something so popular always takes courage.
Change is often difficult, for any of us, at anything. But we know so much more medically and scientifically now about the adverse long-term effects of head injuries being directly related to youth tackle football. And since it is now clear what is actually happening out there, we need to all step back and view the bigger picture … to weigh the risk of severe head injury against the future of our young children.
Instinctively, I think many of us “already know” in our hearts and minds (whether we can always easily acknowledge it or not) how unnecessarily dangerous tackle football is to young children. Many of us don’t actually even need the mountains of medical research that now screams at us from beyond the stands, creating undeniable statistics that tell us we are playing a game of Russian roulette with the brains of children.
We, the caretakers and guardians of our children, need to be both smart and courageous … and ban tackling in youth football. Our children our worth it.
