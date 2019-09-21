A couple of decades back there was some talk going around in public schools of high-IQ children receiving their own IEP (individualized education plan), same as the rights given to those children with a measurably “low” IQ. The gist of such a law would be to force public schools to spend as much time enlightening the needs of our brightest students as much as we do for those students found on the “lower” end of the bell curve (for whom I think we all already do a wonderful job). But it would be a lot of governmental intrusion. And where governmental intrusion is concerned, less is often better than more, at least in education.
One of the greatest debacles of federal intrusion into public education was the infamous piece of legislature called the No Child Left Behind act, a law which gave birth to Almighty-End-of-the-Year-Tests-and-Little-Else-Matters, which, in turn, soon generated a widespread and constant “teaching primarily to the mean” (to the “average” student). Our very brightest students (the ones most likely to become teachers, lawyers, business leaders, discoverers of cures for cancer, rocket scientists, politicians, etc.) began to be too often “left out” of the type of very rigorous learning that might more appropriately fit their higher academic abilities, especially at the elementary school level (advanced courses often aren’t even available to our brightest students until middle school, at the earliest).
I didn’t know I was “smart” for many years. As a child, my intelligence was often “masked” by my unidentified dyslexia and attention deficit disorder (both learning differences which are much more easily identified nowadays in public schools). And the “way I talk” can prejudge some prejudicial folks, too. If you ever hear me speak, it will be with a plum doggone thick, but bonafide, Southern Highlands Appalachian dialect (aka “Hillbilly”). It wasn’t until I went back to ETSU at age 31 to become a teacher that I realized I was “smart.” A wonderful professor there by the name of Dr. John Taylor encouraged me to take an IQ test, on which I scored extremely high and easily qualified for Mensa (if you’d like to see how you fare, visit us.mensa.org).
But please keep in mind, my friends, whether we ever qualify for a “high-IQ society” or not, we do well to remember that (unlike a high IQ) being nice and working hard are never overrated in this world, and are far more important to our happiness in this life than our level of intelligence. High intelligence should always be appreciated and constantly be cultivated, for the better sake of us all. But “being nice” and “working hard” are two things on which we can all achieve a high score — and I’d say anyone is plum doggone smart who realizes that those two things matter most.
For a very long time IQ tests have predominately measured two main types of intelligence — mathematical and linguistic. I score high on both, but try to get me to put on a commode seat and I suddenly may look “low” IQ. Intelligence comes in many forms. We know that now.
Some of the most intelligent students I ever taught wound up doing little with their lives, due to their poor work ethic and/or poorly developed social skills.
Some of the least intelligent students I ever taught went on to lead very meaningful and worthwhile lives, simply because they had great social skills and worked hard.
But what about those students I’ve had who worked hard, had great social skills, and possessed a high IQ to go with it? Short answer: The stars have not seen their limit.
