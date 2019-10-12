“Don’t put so many people in jail.”
At first glance, such a solution may seem childlike. Radical, even. Maybe even crazy or unsafe.
It is actually none of the above. But it is true. And it is safely achievable.
Our local Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Bristol Virginia jails are busting at the bars. This is not just a local problem. It is a national humanitarian crisis of large proportion (as several million people in America are currently incarcerated and/or on probation or parole).
I taught at the Bristol jail for a quarter of a century. I saw firsthand what the inmates, the jail staff and our court system face there.
I visited the Bristol jail this past summer with good friend and current sheriff Dave Maples to see what our city is doing to help alleviate the overcrowding problem there. I found they are striving very diligently to at least “make a dent” with a “judicial alternative sentencing program.” Such programs allow low-risk level, nonviolent offenders to serve a portion of their active jail sentence at home while continuing to work either full or part time (while wearing ankle monitors, reporting regularly for drug screening, etc.). Yes, such programs are expensive, but they cost pennies on the dollar compared to leaving nonviolent offenders in jail full time, away from the work force. While in jail, inmates are tax takers. When out working and contributing to society, they become tax creators.
We all deserve our shot at “due process” (one of our greatest rights as American citizens). But many of the local poor who are charged with a crime simply cannot afford to post bail. These people of meager economic means must often remain in jail until their hearing date (which can be weeks or even months down the road, due to our loaded local court dockets). Some of these people are ultimately found innocent of the charges brought against them. During this “time in limbo” incarceration, families often disintegrate, and any job a person may have had prior to incarceration is lost … as are most reasonable hopes of them attaining another one soon.
Nonviolent offenders, such as those who commit drug-connected offenses, need an honest shot at rehabilitation in a just society. Even if one chooses not to look at their plight as a humanitarian problem, it makes economic sense to spend less public money punishing them with lengthy incarceration, if at all possible. We all come out way ahead when a nonviolent offender receives probation and count-appointed counseling, reunites with their family quickly and continues employment in the work force. Yes, I am speaking of nonviolent offenders here (not child molesters, rapists, etc. — such people have forfeited their chance at rejoining humanity any time soon, if ever). It is nonviolent offenders who make up the vast majority of jail and prison populations locally, and all across our country.
I don’t claim to have all the answers here. And I am certainly not blaming our immensely dedicated local jail staff and very professional local court personnel (attorneys and judges, etc.). I have personally seen (and deeply appreciated) their sincerely honorable efforts many times over the years. These people simply do what they, in charge of upholding the law, must do.
But I do know that the simplest and best way to prevent jail overcrowding is to not put so many people there in the first place.
To help alleviate the problem short term, it wouldn’t hurt to explore all the successful alternative sentencing programs that are in place across our country.
And if one is serious about searching for a more long-term answer to the problem, one can narrow it down to two words; prevention and education. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Every dollar spent on local public education is a powerful investment in a young citizen that he/she will never wind up being incarcerated in the first place. (The same can be said for public money spent on early-intervention mental health services.)
During my decades of teaching at the jail, I saw very few college graduates. But I saw countless high school dropouts. Therefore, any money spent on public education glitters like gold as a strong deterrent to future jail overcrowding, long-term.
But if our sole solution to the problem of jail overcrowding is simply to keep building bigger jails … we can bet our last dime that more of our fellow citizens will soon be living there.
