Visiting various Bristol homes as Santa this holiday season, I was privileged to have come across many a sight and sound worthy of repeating. I would like to share a few here with the reader.
Santa has accidentally knocked on the “wrong” door more than once. This year such a door opened and an elderly lady answered. I apologized for bothering her, told her of my deliveries and apologized for my mistake. “Maybe you didn’t make a mistake,” she said. “Do you give away used clothes, too, if they’re nice?”
When I answered, “Yes,” her face was covered with a mix of deep sadness and great joy (perhaps life’s most strikingly beautiful facial expression). She invited me in and pointed toward several neatly folded stacks of clothes carefully placed on a nearby table. “These belonged to my late husband. I can’t give them away to just anybody. He served in the military. Do you know anybody who serves in the military who is about six feet tall and two hundred pounds and loves his wife and family dearly?”
“Yes, ma’am,” I replied. “I have such a home just ahead on my list.” She sobbed and smiled (yes, both at the same time), then we both tenderly carried the clothes to my car.
Maybe there are no wrong doors … only unplanned ones.
These days this Santa often goes without his fake white hair and beard. (They plum itch like the dickens after about two days of nonstop visits.) However, I’ve found that young children don’t really respond to how Santa dresses nearly as much as they do to how he “acts.” He must be quick, jolly, witty and constantly moving around, never sitting down. And, of course, putting my hand on my hips and belting out an authentic “Ho! Ho! Ho!” every few moments goes a long way. If I do those things well, I’ve found that most young children believe me to be “real.”
One group of five children, being raised by two saintly grandmothers, awaited me on the Tennessee side of town. Santa pulled off an especially fine job at this place. Every child in the room believed with all their might that I was, indeed, exactly who I claimed to be. Even the very bright 11-year-old boy showed in his eyes that he thought I was St. Nick. Had Hollywood been there filming, I might have earned an Oscar nomination. I was so proud of myself. Upon my opening the front door to leave, one of the grandmothers momentarily forgot the whole purpose of the setting and shouted out, at the top of her very capable lungs, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Talley!”
One family whom Santa visits each year always has their children sing a Christmas carol or two to me upon my entering their humble abode. They also make me homemade cookies and fudge (yes, Santa gains a good 15 pounds every Christmas season).
But this year, one of the children let slip a family secret. “Santa, I can’t wait to get things from you so we can take some of it to people who need it, too.”
Now I can assure you there live few people in Bristol who need food, clothing, and any kind of material aid more than these good people who stood in front of me. The room had grown suddenly quiet. (I noticed one window in their rented home was broken and covered with plastic.)
In an instant, Santa surmised what this family had been doing each year: giving some of what I gave them to others in need.
The kind lady of the house looked a bit frightened, even ashamed. She asked, “Are you mad at us, Santa? Please don’t stop visiting us. We are very grateful. But we like to help people, too, just like you do. And it teaches our children to pass kindness on in the best way we know how.”
Santa’s jaw had dropped. He managed to say, “Is there anything I can do for you dear people? People like you make everything worthwhile.”
The little girl took a step forward and asked, “Can me and my little brother take a ride with you in your sleigh?” Before I could answer, she added, “And if you only have room for one, I’d like for my little brother to get to go instead of me.”
