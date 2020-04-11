When we teachers can’t see our students face-to-face, we can always pick up a phone and talk to them. I spent three evenings last week calling my third-grade students (yes, the same ones who were snatched by this pandemic from spending any more time with me in person this current school year).
I’ll give them fictitious names here, in this column. No, not because they are minors, and I’m afraid I’ll be sued. But simply to protect their innocence, something they still have aplenty left at this age. Innocence and authenticity; they are filled to the brim with both.
Susie said, “Mr. Talley, I like hearing your voice. I liked hearing my Nannie’s, too. She has gone on to heaven, but I’m glad I can still hear yours.”
(Gosh, I’m gonna call that child some more.)
Jonah said, “Mr. Talley, don’t catch this virus thing. You are old, and they say it’s killing old people. I love you, and I don’t want you to die. Not until you are really, really, really old.”
(I’ve been careful and mindful, but somehow, those words make me even more so.)
Lashawn said, “Mr. Talley, my momma want to invite you over to eat. She said she ain’t after no man, but she likes you because you were good to me.” In the background I hear, “LaShaaaaaaaawn!” Momma grabbed the phone and said, “Mr. T., I apologize for my son! Yes, we gots to have you over to eat sometime. Do you like soup beans and cornbread?” “Ma’am, I love ’em,” I replied.
(Yes, I will go sometime later for soup beans and cornbread. I’m old, but I can still run from momma if things get out of hand.)
Tiffany said, “Mr. Talley, I got a new kitten. I’ve told him all about you. Me and him say a prayer for you every night.”
(I say prayers for all my students, but that kid and kitten are gonna get extra from me.)
I am also writing old-fashioned, snail-mail letters to every single one of my 60 students each week. I have included a SASE with each mailing. Yes, that has become time-consuming and a bit expensive, but what better thing am I going to do with my life right now?
The children appear thrilled to receive an actual letter in the mail. Virtually all of them have written me back. The following are some excerpts from their letters:
Demetrius wrote, “Mr. Talley, are you gonna still be able to take us on hikes? I had never been on a hike before you took us. I don’t ever even get to go outside. My family think it too dangerous. All I get to do is stay inside and play video games and watch stuff. It like I’m in jail all the time. Can you come take me and my brothers on a hike this summer? My grandmother says we can all go if you go.”
(You can be darn sure I will take these kids on a hike this summer. They face the plight of too many children nowadays: being forcibly incarcerated inside behind the bars of constant video games and technology.)
Andrea wrote, “Mr. Talley, you told me I was gonna grow up and be a teacher. I’m getting a lot of practice right now. I’m teaching my little brothers and sisters all day long. Daddy’s in jail and Mom feels bad lots. So I just play teacher with all of them all day long. I keep it fun for them. I act like I am you and they pay attention.”
(There better be a special place in heaven for this little girl, or I’m not sure I even want to go. P.S.: This child has four younger siblings at home.)
Charles Dickens wrote, “It is no small thing when children, who are fresh from God, love us.”
I don’t count it a small thing at all. Rather, I count it as the one of the biggest things that could ever be in this world.
And if you are lucky and blessed enough to be spending time at home with children during this virus crisis, I hope you count it as a very big thing, too, my friends.
