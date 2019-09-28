BHC 02042016 Eastman Blood Mobile 04

In this 2016 file photo, Olan O. Jones, Jr., CEO Eastman Credit Union, speaks at the dedication of the new Eastman Credit Union Marsh Blood Mobile in Kingsport, Tennessee.

 Earl Neikirk/BHC file

KINGSPORT — Olan O. Jones Jr., Eastman Credit Union’s CEO and president, plans to retire Jan. 1, 2020, after 22 years at the helm.

Jones said he is looking forward to spending more quality time with his wife Sylvia and their family and friends, as well as pursue many interests and hobbies.

“Olan came to ECU at an inflection point for the credit union industry and for ECU,” said Fielding Rolston, ECU’s board chairman. “He is a natural visionary and has always seemed to know what was just around the bend. However, I think his best attribute as a leader is that he truly cares about the people he serves.”

For more than two decades, Jones guided ECU through many changes, including the move from doing business with only Eastman Chemical Co. employees and their families to seeing membership opened to everyone in the communities it serves. During that time, assets have increased from $631 million to $4.8 billion, and ECU has received many “top-of-class” accolades on member service, member value, and financial stability. During his tenure as CEO, ECU returned more than $118 million to members through the extraordinary dividend, created more than 650 new full-time jobs, added 200,000 new members, and donated more than $8.9 million to support the improvement of communities ECU serves.

