KINGSPORT — Olan O. Jones Jr., Eastman Credit Union’s CEO and president, plans to retire Jan. 1, 2020, after 22 years at the helm.
Jones said he is looking forward to spending more quality time with his wife Sylvia and their family and friends, as well as pursue many interests and hobbies.
“Olan came to ECU at an inflection point for the credit union industry and for ECU,” said Fielding Rolston, ECU’s board chairman. “He is a natural visionary and has always seemed to know what was just around the bend. However, I think his best attribute as a leader is that he truly cares about the people he serves.”
For more than two decades, Jones guided ECU through many changes, including the move from doing business with only Eastman Chemical Co. employees and their families to seeing membership opened to everyone in the communities it serves. During that time, assets have increased from $631 million to $4.8 billion, and ECU has received many “top-of-class” accolades on member service, member value, and financial stability. During his tenure as CEO, ECU returned more than $118 million to members through the extraordinary dividend, created more than 650 new full-time jobs, added 200,000 new members, and donated more than $8.9 million to support the improvement of communities ECU serves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.