ABINGDON, Va. — Eastman Credit Union conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday in celebration of a new branch on Cook Street in The Meadows development in Abingdon.
Local officials, along with ECU staff and Food City representatives, turned soil to officially mark the start of construction.
“For many years, Eastman Credit Union has maintained close ties to the Abingdon community through strong partnerships with Food City and Barter Theatre. Opening this large, full-service branch is a long-anticipated project for ECU,” said ECU CEO and President Olan Jones.
Currently serving more than 38,000 members in Virginia, and almost 12,000 in Washington County, ECU responded to members’ requests for an additional location in the Abingdon area, according to a news release. ECU’s Valley Street branch, which opened in 2012, offers a smaller footprint than its traditional locations. Member activity necessitated the need to add an additional full-service branch in Abingdon.
“We’re excited for this day. ECU’s Valley Street branch has performed very well over the last few years. With the addition of The Meadows branch, which we’re breaking ground for today, ECU will have three Washington County branches. This will allow members more versatility and convenience,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s executive vice president.