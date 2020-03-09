BRISTOL, Va. — Uncertainty over world events is prompting Bristol, Virginia leaders to take a cautious approach to developing the city’s fiscal 2020-21 budget.
City Council got its first look at some preliminary budget requests and revenue projections Monday during the year’s initial budget workshop. Concerns over the nation’s economy and trends that include reduced travel in the wake of increased cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. were part of the discussion.
“I think this year, with the economic situation that is currently unfolding across the world, we’ll probably take a little bit more time to make sure we’re not going to face any sort of economic downturn that would really throw off our revenue projections,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the 70-minute session.
The Dow Jones average fell more than 2,000 points Monday as Wall Street, and other world financial markets braced for an international oil price war and continued uncertainty over possible further spread of the coronavirus.
Eads is scheduled to present a proposed spending plan at council’s April 7 meeting, and council is expected to vote on the budget at its two May meetings. Final approval is required by June 30, when the fiscal year ends.
“Right now, we’re scheduled to pass the budget on May 26, so we do have an additional 30 days to work with. If we see trends that give us concerns, we can pump the brakes, go back and reevaluate and come back to council,” Eads said.
During this fiscal year, lodging tax and prepared meals tax revenues citywide are trending well above the current budget, and Eads said they anticipate those trends continuing.
“My concern is how will this current world situation have an impact in Bristol? Will it have a long-term impact on people’s spending abilities and how the coronavirus will affect the United States in general?” Eads said.
On the downside, tax revenues from The Falls commercial center are forecast to decline following the closing of anchor tenant Cabela’s.
“It’s a mixed bag, and it’s still really early to make any commitments on how we’re going to spend money,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “I think we’ve seen some good growth in our tax collections — lodging and meals — but we balance that with some lost revenue in other places. We need to be very careful and responsible as we approach this.”
The city school division and outside agencies, including the Bristol Chamber’s Discover Bristol division, the Birthplace of Country Music and Believe in Bristol, are scheduled to present funding requests during tonight’s regular City Council meeting. It begins at 6 p.m.
