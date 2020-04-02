KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Eastman Chemical Company of Kingsport said its is saddened by the loss of an employee to the COVID-19 virus.

"Members of our team have offered assistance to the family, and we will not be sharing any further information as we respect the family’s privacy," the company said Thursday in a statement.

Eastman previously informed the community and its team about the importance of following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, including practicing social distancing and good hygiene, to avoid community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Recent information suggests that many carriers of COVID-19 may not have symptoms, Eastman said.

"We again ask every person in the community to abide by social distancing and other precautions – the life that you save by doing so may be a loved one, a member of your family or a member of your community."

